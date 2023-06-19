Pakistan football team issued visa for SAFF Championship in Bengaluru

After a long delay, the Pakistan football team has finally been granted visas to compete in the 2023 SAFF Championship to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

As per reports, the entire 32-member Pakistan team, who were stuck in Mauritius without knowing their fate, have been cleared to compete in the tournament with their visas being released today.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) officials were called to the Indian High Commission in Port Louis, Mauritius to collect the visas earlier in the day.

The 2023 SAFF Championship is slated to kickstart on Wednesday with a clash between Kuwait and Nepal.

The much anticipated India versus Pakistan clash will be held later in the same evening after the conclusion of the first match.

While Pakistan are ranked 195th in the FIFA world rankings, India are ranked 101st. The men in blue are, however, expected to break into the 100 and reach 98th in the wake of the their Intercontinental Cup triumph against Lebanon on Sunday.