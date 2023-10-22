Visa issue might force Bashundhara Kings to forfeit AFC Cup match against Mohun Bagan SG

Bashundhara Kings have announced that they will not be able to participate in their upcoming AFC Cup group stage match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in India. This decision comes as a result of the team's inability to secure the necessary visas to enter the country.

The first match between the two teams had been scheduled for October 24, with a second match slated for November 7. However, Bashundhara Kings found themselves facing an insurmountable obstacle when they failed to obtain the required visas for their players and staff.

In a letter addressed to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Bashundhara Kings expressed their frustration, citing a "lack of communication and helpfulness from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Indian Embassy of Bangladesh on this issue" as the primary reasons for their visa woes.

The team outlined their predicament, explaining, "We have already booked our tickets, and the flight is scheduled for October 22, 2023, as was communicated to all relevant parties well in advance. Our accommodation has also been pre-booked, with advance payments made. Given the late stage of this unfortunate visa delay, changing our travel plans and securing a new set of tickets for such a large contingent is virtually impossible. If we do not receive the visas by October 21, 2023, we will regrettably be unable to fly to India to participate in the match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant."



