VAR vs. astrologers, the curious case of Indian football finances

AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran decided to give Indian football fans a much-needed "reality check" on Monday. The revelation came in response to a seemingly innocent inquiry posted on his Twitter feed, which read, "Sir, why are we not implementing VAR lite?" To this question, the AIFF secretary responded with four words that swiftly became viral: "We don't have funds."

It seems that the AIFF's financial coffers are as empty as an echo chamber in a quiet stadium. The VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system, which has become a staple in modern football, comes at an exorbitant cost, ranging from 18 to 20 lakh rupees per match and a jaw-dropping 15 to 20 crore rupees per season. This hefty price tag includes not only the technology itself but also additional cameras and match officials, adding an extra layer of opulence to the setup.

We don’t have funds — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) November 6, 2023

In response to this budgetary obstacle, AIFF ingeniously conjured up the concept of "VAR lite," a more cost-effective version of VAR that would theoretically require fewer resources. One would think that in a country with a thriving IT industry and no shortage of young, tech-savvy graduates, the solution would be readily available.



As if to emphasize the point, AIFF cited Belgium, that they've has managed to set up a lighter and more affordable version of VAR, utilizing just 16 monitors and a mere four personnel to oversee four matches simultaneously. The idea of tapping into India's abundant IT talent to replicate this model seems tantalizing, doesn't it?

However, after a mere eight months, AIFF's Secretary General has declared that the much-hyped "VAR lite" is now simply a mirage, a financial fata morgana, as they say. The excuse? You guessed it - "there's no funds."

But does this really come as a surprise? The production of the I-League likely comes at a lower cost, yet not every game is live-streamed, not even on YouTube channels. Perhaps, instead of VAR, the simple addition of an extra Assistant Referee on the goal lines could tackle a significant portion of the issues.

Now, let's take a quick glance at Bhutan, a nation currently ranked 182nd in FIFA rankings. While India grapples with the idea of implementing VAR, Bhutan has successfully introduced VAR with limited components, specifically tailored to reduce costs.

This budget-friendly setup is fully capable of reviewing penalty decisions and red cards. The astonishing fact is that Bhutan's VAR-Lite costs them a mere 40 lakhs per season. One can't help but wonder why a nation with a slowly flourishing football industry finds itself unable to allocate similar resources.

In a country where the Indian football federation can collectively afford 16 lakhs for an astrologer, the notion of 40 lakhs per season being financially unattainable for VAR implementation seems somewhat, shall we say, mystifying? Perhaps the AIFF's budgeting strategy deserves a VAR review of its own.