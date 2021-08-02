Tokyo Olympics: Women's Football: Semi-Finals, USA vs Canada Live Blog, catch all the action here

The defending world champions the USA take on their continental counterpart Canada in the first semi-finals of the Women's football event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The match kicks off at 1:30 pm IST, and you can catch all the live-action here on the blog.

Both teams had a nervous quarterfinal and required penalty shootouts to clear all the nerves. The USA beat the Netherlands in 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw could not separate them in normal and extra time. Canada pipped Brazil 4-3 on penalties, in which their goalkeeper Labbe, saved the team by saving the two penalties of Brazillian players.



The winner of today's matchup will face the victor of the second semifinal between Sweden and Australia (Aug. 2 at 4:30 pm) in the gold medal match. The final game will kick off from Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Aug. 6 at 6:30 am IST, while the bronze medal match will be played at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium on Aug. 5 at 1:30 pm.

