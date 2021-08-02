Football
Tokyo Olympics: Women's Football: Semi-Finals, USA vs Canada Live Blog, catch all the action here
The first semi-final of women's football at the Olympics is here, the USA take on Canada in a fight for the place in the final
The defending world champions the USA take on their continental counterpart Canada in the first semi-finals of the Women's football event at the Tokyo Olympics.
The match kicks off at 1:30 pm IST, and you can catch all the live-action here on the blog.
Both teams had a nervous quarterfinal and required penalty shootouts to clear all the nerves. The USA beat the Netherlands in 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw could not separate them in normal and extra time. Canada pipped Brazil 4-3 on penalties, in which their goalkeeper Labbe, saved the team by saving the two penalties of Brazillian players.
The winner of today's matchup will face the victor of the second semifinal between Sweden and Australia (Aug. 2 at 4:30 pm) in the gold medal match. The final game will kick off from Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Aug. 6 at 6:30 am IST, while the bronze medal match will be played at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium on Aug. 5 at 1:30 pm.
Live Updates
- 2 Aug 2021 7:27 AM GMT
WHEN DOES THE MATCH START?
The match kicks off at 1:30pm IST.
- 2 Aug 2021 7:20 AM GMT
CANADA LINE-UP
Team Canada Line-up:
Labbe- Lawrence, Gillies, Buchanan, Chapman - Fleiming, Scott, Quinn, Sinclair - Beckie and Prince (4-1-2-1-2/ 4-4-2 Diamond)
- 2 Aug 2021 7:17 AM GMT
LINE UPS ARE OUT!
Team USA Line-Up:
Naeher - O'Hara, Davidson, Sauerbrunn, Dunn - Lavelle, Ertz,Horan - Heath, Williams and Morgan (4-3-3)
- 2 Aug 2021 6:49 AM GMT
Previous Meetings at the Olympics
The USA has played Canada more times than any other opponent in program history and this will be the third meeting between the nations at the Olympics. The USA earned a 2-1 overtime win in the quarterfinals of the 2008 Olympics as Natasha Kai scored the game-winner in Shanghai, China, and the teams played an epic semifinal in the 2012 Olympics, a match the USA won 4-3 in the last minute of overtime stoppage time on a header from Alex Morgan. (Source:USNWT)