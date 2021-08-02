Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 1
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Tokyo Olympics: Women's Football: Semi-Finals, USA vs Canada Live Blog, catch all the action here

The first semi-final of women's football at the Olympics is here, the USA take on Canada in a fight for the place in the final

Canada Womens Football Team and USA Football Womens Team
X

USA take on Canada in the first semi final of the Tokyo Olympics Women's football event.

By

Siddharth Mishra

Updated: 2021-08-02T12:57:48+05:30

The defending world champions the USA take on their continental counterpart Canada in the first semi-finals of the Women's football event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The match kicks off at 1:30 pm IST, and you can catch all the live-action here on the blog.

Both teams had a nervous quarterfinal and required penalty shootouts to clear all the nerves. The USA beat the Netherlands in 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw could not separate them in normal and extra time. Canada pipped Brazil 4-3 on penalties, in which their goalkeeper Labbe, saved the team by saving the two penalties of Brazillian players.

The winner of today's matchup will face the victor of the second semifinal between Sweden and Australia (Aug. 2 at 4:30 pm) in the gold medal match. The final game will kick off from Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Aug. 6 at 6:30 am IST, while the bronze medal match will be played at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium on Aug. 5 at 1:30 pm.

Live Updates

>Load More
Tokyo Olympics Women's Football Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X