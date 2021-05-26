United's Top Fan: Apollo Tyres launches the biggest online Manchester United quiz

Did you know that Gerard Pique and Giuseppe Rossi debuted for Man United in the Premier League at exactly the same age (18 years, 8 months and 13 days) and on the same day as well (Oct 15, 2005)?

If you guessed right and are hungry for more, this one's tailormade for you.

Apollo Tyres brings to you the biggest ever Manchester United online quiz competition as a part of the Apollo Tyres "All About Sports" campaign.

The quiz, replete with club trivia, its legends, history and anecdotes, spans six sessions in the coming weeks. And each episode features four die-hard United fans vying for supremacy in their quest to be crowned 'United's Top Fan'.

This campaign from Apollo Tyres engages with Manchester United Official Supporters' Clubs and football fans while unearthing the club's 'Top Fan'.

The battle has already kicked off and you can watch the first episode of the quiz here.





The quiz will have three qualifying rounds which feature one nominated representative from each of the 12 Official Supporters Clubs (OSCs).



Six of them will progress to the Semi-Finals, where a surprise greets them - two wildcard entrants.

Eliminations then ensue as the top-four survivors progress to the 'Finale' where they will be joined live by two Manchester United legends for a once in a lifetime interaction.



Each round of the quiz will have an engaging contest on ApolloXSports's Instagram handle. Head there right away to get a surprise gift from Apollo Tyres!

The quiz itself promises to take fans on a journey.

From player jerseys and transfers to player nationalities and Fergie's masterstrokes, fans shall relive the several moments that define the club and make it the most recognisable in world football.



Much like most European competitions, the challenge hots up at the semi-final stage.



Expect the questions to get trickier here.

How well do you know the Manchester United Women's team? Are you well acquainted with the stars of the Manchester United Academy? What is the club's Asian connection?



Participants can expect vicious sliding tackles coming their way at the rate of knots here and that's where the average fan makes way for the super-fan.



The event itself will be hosted by famed influencer, stand-up comic and United fan, Azeem Banatwalla. The final shall be live-streamed on his YouTube channel.

The winner walks away with a signed jersey and needless to say, the bragging rights on being crowned 'Manchester United's Top Fan'.



This truly is a one-of-a-kind event curated for that special Manchester United fan inside of you.



Watch the first episode here and stay tuned as the hunt for United's Top Fan gathers force.