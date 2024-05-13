United Nations declare May 25th as World Football day

In a landmark decision, the United Nations General Assembly has declared May 25th as World Football Day, commemorating the centenary of the first international football tournament. The resolution, adopted unanimously by the 193-member assembly, was met with applause from diplomats as President Dennis Francis sealed the decision.

The significance of this proclamation lies in its recognition of football's unparalleled ability to transcend borders, cultures, and socioeconomic divides. Highlighting its unifying force, President Francis emphasized that football serves as a universal language, fostering mutual understanding, tolerance, respect, and solidarity worldwide.

The genesis of World Football Day stems from the historic event of May 25, 1924, during the summer Olympic Games in Paris, where the first international football tournament featuring representation from all regions took place. This centennial milestone underscores the enduring impact of the sport on global society.

Moreover, the resolution acknowledges football's multifaceted influence, extending beyond the realms of sports into commerce, peace, and diplomacy. It emphasizes football's role as a catalyst for gender equality and social inclusion, providing a platform for individuals from diverse backgrounds to converge and collaborate.

As part of the commemoration, nations, U.N. bodies, international organizations, academia, civil society, and the private sector are encouraged to observe World Football Day in alignment with their national priorities. The resolution calls for the dissemination of football's benefits through educational initiatives and public awareness campaigns.

In essence, World Football Day signifies more than a celebration of the world's number one sport; it symbolizes a shared commitment to harnessing its power for positive global change. As the world unites to mark this occasion, it reaffirms football's enduring legacy as a catalyst for unity, cooperation, and progress.