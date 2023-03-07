U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: India thrash Singapore 7-0 - Highlights

Indian Women's U-20 team handed a 7-0 defeat to their Singapore counterparts in their first match of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup 2024 qualifying campaign. The first half saw six goals being scored by the women in blue, while the ones clad in red were left as spectators.

Braces from skipper Apurna Narzary and Anita Kumari, and a goal each by Kajol D'Souza, Sumati Kumari, and Astam Oraon comprised the goals scored by the Indian team.

