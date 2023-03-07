Football
U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: India thrash Singapore 7-0 - Highlights
Indian begin their U-20 Women's Asian Cup qualifying campaign with a flying start.
Indian Women's U-20 team handed a 7-0 defeat to their Singapore counterparts in their first match of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup 2024 qualifying campaign. The first half saw six goals being scored by the women in blue, while the ones clad in red were left as spectators.
Braces from skipper Apurna Narzary and Anita Kumari, and a goal each by Kajol D'Souza, Sumati Kumari, and Astam Oraon comprised the goals scored by the Indian team.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 7 March 2023 9:54 AM GMT
FULL TIME
The referee blows the whistle to bring this scintillating match to an end!
FT: IND 7-0 SIN
- 7 March 2023 9:50 AM GMT
89'- KAJOL SCORESSS
It's Neha once again with a brilliant cross inside the box which finds an incoming Kajol who places her header away from the goalie and into the net!
IND 7-0 SIN
- 7 March 2023 9:49 AM GMT
88'- Neha puts in a wonderful cross
Winger Neha curled in a cross inside the box but no one was there to head it in. Shubangi tried her luck from the far post but could only hit the side netting.
- 7 March 2023 9:46 AM GMT
85'- Kajol couldn't make the most of that chance!
Kajol D'Souza was put through to goal via a brilliant through ball but the forward took one too many touches as the Singapore goalie collected the ball easily.
- 7 March 2023 9:41 AM GMT
80'- India still pushing for more!
One would expect India to sit back with a six-goal lead, but the front three are continuing with their press and all the players want more.
Linda comes off to make way for Shilky Devi.
- 7 March 2023 9:34 AM GMT
72' Another chance wasted.
This time it is substitute Neha who lets go of a golden chance as she hits it wide due to deflection. The resulting corner is cleared by Singapore defence.
India 6-0 Singapore
- 7 March 2023 9:27 AM GMT
66' India is attacking but has no goals to show.
Indian team has been constantly attacking the Singapore goal but either they are missing chances or Singapore is saving it last moment.
Indian 6-0 Singapore
- 7 March 2023 9:19 AM GMT
57' India misses a golden chance to make it 7.
Substitute Neha surges on the left flank and crosses one in the box and Anita is just seconds late to reach there. India start dominating in the second half too.
India 6-0 Singapore
- 7 March 2023 9:13 AM GMT
52' Singapore has started better in the second half.
Singapore is offering some resistance to India now as they dominate the proceedings.
India 6-0 Singapore