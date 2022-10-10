U-17 World Cup: USA's Mia Bhuta seeks to bring change in India, her country of origin

Bhubaneswar: As the United States team gears up for the Women's U-17 World Cup, midfielder Mia Bhuta is excited for more than one reason. She will be playing the coveted tournament with her family in attendance in the country where she has her roots.

Mia's father was brought up in Rajkot, Gujarat and moved to the United States when he was 16 years old. Her grandparents still live in Rajkot. Though Mia has visited India in the past, the excitement of playing a tournament like the World Cup in India is unprecedented.

"It's so special to be here right now. This is something I have been dreaming about my whole life. My parents have supported me so much to get here. I have learnt so much from my Indian culture and from my mom's side about hard work and dreaming big, and I think that is a big reason why I am here," Mia told The Bridge ahead of the opening match against hosts India.

"I am so excited to see the impact that we can have on the young girls. Hopefully my journey can inspire them," she added.

#DYK, U.S. soccer midfielder Mia Bhuta is the first-ever player of Indian descent to represent the U.S. Women's National Team in a world cup? Catch her in action at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup taking place in India starting next week! #U17WWC #KickOffTheDream ⚽ pic.twitter.com/sBYiytSzEF — U.S. Consulate Mumbai (@USAndMumbai) October 7, 2022

The US had qualified for the World Cup after winning the CONCACAF U-17 Women's Championship in April-May this year, their third successive and fifth overall continental title.

"Growing the women's game, especially in countries like India, has been very important to me. We will try to represent the US to the best of our abilities, but at the same time we also hope to bring change to bring a voice to women in sports, especially in India," Mia Bhuta had said after the US had qualified for the tournament.

'Want to give back as much as I can to India'

Runners-up at the inaugural edition of the U-17 World Cup in 2008, the US can be said to be overwhelming favourites as they face their Indian counterparts in their first match on Tuesday, October 11.

Mia said, "I am super excited. I know it is going to be a tough game. They are going to bring us new challenges that we have never seen before. It is incredible to be playing the opening game before the home crowd, that will be something we have never experienced before. We are excited to see all the passion, meet all the Indian players and have a good contest."

The USA is part of Group A which features Morocco and Brazil, apart from India.

On her team's overall chances in the tournament, she said, "It is a long tournament. We are going to take it one game at a time. I have a lot of faith and trust in my teammates. We have worked hard and prepared to be here. So, I think we can go far but obviously take it one step at a time. Our first game is against India and that is what we are thinking about now."

The USA U17 women's team with students of the girls' hostel at the Kalinga Stadium

Prior to the match, the team distributed some of their football gear to the young women footballers of the sports hostel here.

"I want to give them as many opportunities as I had while growing up. I want to give back as much as I can and also as a player, I want them to see the importance of giving back to others. I know that they will go on their own journeys to change the world, but I hope they will remember this," she concluded.