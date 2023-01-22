U-17 friendly: India wins 2-0 against Uzbekistan- As it happened

India U-17 boys beat Uzbekistan U-17 2-0 in a friendly match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday. It was skipper Vanlalpeka Guite and Lalpekhlua who scored the goals for the Blue Colts.

The first half was a slow-burn in terms of Bibiano Fernandes' team. The visitors looked the better side, with possession as well as chances created. After the first 20 minutes or so, India found its mojo and played their free-flowing football they are known for.

Korou Singh ran down the right flank in the 29th minute and laid it off to Guite, who calmly gave his team the lead. At the 46th minute, Singh turned provider once again, this time for Lalpekhlua who curled it past the Uzbek goalie.

Another brilliant performer has to be India's custodian Sahil who stood strong and made some outstanding saves to keep his clean sheet. Both the teams meet again on 24th January for another friendly match.

