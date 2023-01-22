Football
U-17 friendly: India wins 2-0 against Uzbekistan- As it happened
Read about the crucial moments in the game.
India U-17 boys beat Uzbekistan U-17 2-0 in a friendly match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday. It was skipper Vanlalpeka Guite and Lalpekhlua who scored the goals for the Blue Colts.
The first half was a slow-burn in terms of Bibiano Fernandes' team. The visitors looked the better side, with possession as well as chances created. After the first 20 minutes or so, India found its mojo and played their free-flowing football they are known for.
Korou Singh ran down the right flank in the 29th minute and laid it off to Guite, who calmly gave his team the lead. At the 46th minute, Singh turned provider once again, this time for Lalpekhlua who curled it past the Uzbek goalie.
Another brilliant performer has to be India's custodian Sahil who stood strong and made some outstanding saves to keep his clean sheet. Both the teams meet again on 24th January for another friendly match.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 22 Jan 2023 12:00 PM GMT
India wins!
FT: IND 2-0 UZB
- 22 Jan 2023 11:55 AM GMT
92'- ANOTHER GREAT SAVE FROM SAHIL!
Sahil makes sure he keeps his clean sheet.
- 22 Jan 2023 11:53 AM GMT
Five minutes added
Can Uzbekistan eke out something in the final moments of the game?
- 22 Jan 2023 11:38 AM GMT
75'- OFF THE UPRIGHT!
Guite tries his luck again but the post denies India its third!