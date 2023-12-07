Two spots for India in the inaugural SAFF Club Championship

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) had recently announced the launch of the first-ever SAFF Club Championship. This annual international men's club football tournament aims to elevate the level of competition and camaraderie among South Asian football clubs.

The tournament is set to feature eight teams from the region, with India, the highest-ranked member association, contributing two teams. The format will adopt a home-and-away knockout structure.

SAFF Club Championship all set to begin in August, 2024 with 8 teams. India will have 2 slots while remaining nations have 1 slot each.



Tournament format will be Home-Away. Teams who have qualified for AFC competitions will not be nominated.#SouthAsianFootball pic.twitter.com/YKS7svrMKP — South Asian Ball (@SouthAsianBall) December 7, 2023

A notable exclusion from the SAFF Club Championship will be teams that have qualified for the AFC Cup, ensuring a focused competition among eligible clubs. If a team clinches the ISL title, they will forgo participation in the SAFF Club Championship as they automatically qualify for the prestigious Champions League 2.



The decision stems from a strategic move to avoid scheduling conflicts, given that the dates for Champions League 2 may overlap with the SAFF Club Championship. In such cases, the baton will be passed to the second-placed team in the ISL to represent India in this regional football extravaganza.