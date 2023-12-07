Football
Two spots for India in the inaugural SAFF Club Championship
India clinches double delight in the upcoming 2024 SAFF Club Championship, securing two coveted spots for a historic representation in the regional football spectacle.
The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) had recently announced the launch of the first-ever SAFF Club Championship. This annual international men's club football tournament aims to elevate the level of competition and camaraderie among South Asian football clubs.
The tournament is set to feature eight teams from the region, with India, the highest-ranked member association, contributing two teams. The format will adopt a home-and-away knockout structure.
A notable exclusion from the SAFF Club Championship will be teams that have qualified for the AFC Cup, ensuring a focused competition among eligible clubs. If a team clinches the ISL title, they will forgo participation in the SAFF Club Championship as they automatically qualify for the prestigious Champions League 2.
The decision stems from a strategic move to avoid scheduling conflicts, given that the dates for Champions League 2 may overlap with the SAFF Club Championship. In such cases, the baton will be passed to the second-placed team in the ISL to represent India in this regional football extravaganza.