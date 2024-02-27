Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Turkish Women's Cup Final: India lose to Kosovo- Highlights

A victory in this match will fetch India their first-ever international title outside the South Asian region. The match will kick off at 1.30 PM IST and will be live-streamed on the Evima Football YouTube channel.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 Feb 2024 9:54 AM GMT

The Blue Tigresses have won their two matches in the four-team round-robin, securing victories against Estonia (4-3) and Hong Kong (2-0) to accumulate six points. Kosovo have also garnered six points with victories against Hong Kong (1-0) and Estonia. Kosovo, however, are ahead of India (+3) in goal difference (+4).

Given the standings of the two teams in the competition, Today’s match has assumed the importance of a virtual final, though a draw would be enough for Kosovo to win the title for the second time in a row. India would need to bag three points to take the trophy home.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2024-02-27 07:27:56
Women's FootballIndian Football
