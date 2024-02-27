Football
Turkish Women's Cup Final: India lose to Kosovo- Highlights
A victory in this match will fetch India their first-ever international title outside the South Asian region. The match will kick off at 1.30 PM IST and will be live-streamed on the Evima Football YouTube channel.
The Blue Tigresses have won their two matches in the four-team round-robin, securing victories against Estonia (4-3) and Hong Kong (2-0) to accumulate six points. Kosovo have also garnered six points with victories against Hong Kong (1-0) and Estonia. Kosovo, however, are ahead of India (+3) in goal difference (+4).
Given the standings of the two teams in the competition, Today’s match has assumed the importance of a virtual final, though a draw would be enough for Kosovo to win the title for the second time in a row. India would need to bag three points to take the trophy home.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 27 Feb 2024 9:53 AM GMT
Full time!
Kosovo are the Turkish Women's Cup champions.
- 27 Feb 2024 9:50 AM GMT
92' GOAL!
Kosovo scores.
- 27 Feb 2024 9:37 AM GMT
Just 10 minutes of regulation time remains!
India need nothing but a win to get the trophy. We are yet to find the goal to break the deadlock.
- 27 Feb 2024 9:25 AM GMT
65' Substitution!
Soumya is replaced by Jyoti.
- 27 Feb 2024 9:18 AM GMT
60' Chance for Kosovo!
Close chance for Kosovo, but a foul is given in favor of India.
- 27 Feb 2024 9:02 AM GMT
Second half begins!
It's a deadlock, no goals yet. All to play for in the second half!
- 27 Feb 2024 8:46 AM GMT
One minute added!
A minute is added at the end of regulation time.
- 27 Feb 2024 8:45 AM GMT
43' India yet to find a breakthrough!
Despite getting a handful of chances, India are yet to convert any of them.