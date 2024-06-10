ISL Transfers Round-up: New signings, contract extensions and key departures

The Indian Super League (ISL) has seen significant transfer activity as clubs prepare for the upcoming season. Here’s a comprehensive round-up of the latest departures, extensions, and new signings across the league.



Contract extensions

- Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters FC) - The talismanic midfielder has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the Blasters until 2027. Luna has been one of the most creative players in the league, creating 129 chances in 53 matches and contributing 30 goals (13 goals and 17 assists).

- Yumkhaibam Jiteshwor Singh (Chennaiyin FC) - The midfielder has extended his contract until 2025 after an impressive season with the team.

- Roy Krishna - Extended his contract, keeping him at the club until 2025.

- Odei Onaindia (FC Goa) - Extended his contract for one more season.

- Abhishek Suryavanshi (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) - Signed a new three-year deal, keeping him with the club until 2027.

- Dippendu Biswas (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) - Signed a three-year contract with the club.

FC Goa announced the signing of versatile left-back Aakash Sangwan.#IndianFootball⚽️https://t.co/b2SsI2Yjtb — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) June 9, 2024

New signings



- Jitendra Singh (Chennaiyin FC) - Joined the club on a two-year contract after his stint with Jamshedpur FC.

- PC Laldinpuia (Chennaiyin FC) - Signed a three-year contract, keeping him with the club until 2027.

- Brandon Fernandes (Mumbai City FC) - Signed a three-year contract, with a trigger to extend by a further season.

- Daniel Chima Chukwu (Chennaiyin FC) - Signed a two-year deal with the Marina Machans.

- Aakash Sangwan (FC Goa) - Joined the club on a multi-year deal.

Key departures

- Chennaiyin FC: Aakash Sangwan, Jordan Murray, Cristian Battocchio, Sarthak Golui, Mobashir Rahaman, Debjit Majumder, Rafael Crivellaro.

- Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Kiyan Nassiri, Lalrinliana Hnamte.



- Mumbai City FC: Naocha Singh, Bhaskar Roy, Mohammad Nawaz, Gurkirat Singh, Rowllin Borges, Tondomba Singh, Jakub Vojtus, Alberto Noguera, Vinit Rai, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

- Bengaluru FC: Oliver Drost, Slavko Damjanovic, Robin Yadav, Amay Morajkar.

- FC Goa: Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui, Carlos Martinez, Victor Rodriguez, Dheeraj Singh, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama.

- Kerala Blasters FC: Dimitrios Diamantakos, Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Marko Leskovic, Daisuke Sakai.

- Odisha FC: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Pranjal Bhumij, Aniket Jadhav, Michael Soosairaj, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Cy Goddard, Princeton Rebello, Sahil Panwar.

- Jamshedpur FC: Jitendra Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

- East Bengal FC: Mandar Rao Dessai, Ajay Chhetri, Victor Vazquez, Felicio Forbes, Aleksandar Pantic.