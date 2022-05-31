ISL Transfer Roundups - David Williams to Mumbai City FC, Ashique Kuruniyan to ATKMB?

With the summer transfer window opening in June, the Indian clubs have tightened the harnesses as they stride deep into markets nitpicking the best of footballing talents. With the I-League and Santosh Trophy concluding recently, the Indian Super League scouts already identified the best talents in the country.



The past week saw a lot of progress in the terms of football. While Micheal Soosairaj joined Odisha FC from ATK Mohun Bagan on a two year deal, Chennaiyin FC roped in Gurmukh Singh from I-League debutantes Rajasthan United FC. Kerala Blasters FC also announced the retention of custodian Karanjit Singh.



Soosairaj made his senior debut with Chennaiyin FC in 2016. After being picked up by coach Antonio Habas in 2019, Soosairaj helped his team to the Championship. However, due to injuries and lack of game time in a talent lade ATK Mohun Bagan, the speedy footballer signed with the Kalinga Warriors that would keep him at the club till 2024.



Speaking of ATK Mohun Bagan, the Kolkata Giants bid adieu to forward David Williams while star player Roy Krishna and Prabir Das are being said to have played their last games for the Mariners as well.



While the outgoing seems really hard, there have been some interesting incoming as well. Former Hyderabad FC defender Ashish Rai is said to have agreed to join the side along with Bengaluru Youngster Ashique Kuruniyan who would feature in a swap deal with Prabir Das.



ISL 2020-21 Champions, Mumbai City have done quite some business themselves. Six players - Mohamad Rakip, Igor Angulo, Diego Maurício, Cássio Gabriel, Bradden Inman and Vikram Singh are set to leave the club which an official statement on Tuesday confirmed.

While Mohamad Rakip is set to join East Bengal, the destinations of the other five are yet to be known. However, ISL 2021-22 Golden Ball winner Greg Stewart and ATKMB forward David Williams are set to join the Islanders.



While Chennaiyin FC are going for a complete revamping of the team, they picked some fresh legs in form of Santosh Trophy youngster from Bengal, Sajal Bag. However, their quest for a manager continues with Bozidar Bandovic being deposed of his services. Though former Indian coach, Stephen Constantine admits to having been interviewed by the board of the club, the ultimate is yet to be decided.



Coach Antonio Lopez Habas claimed to have offers from as many as three ISL clubs including that of Kolkata Giants East Bengal who have agreed pre-contract with Rajasthan United FC and I-LEAGUE Golden Glove winner Bhaskar Roy. Although Emami came out as the potential investors for the Red and Gold Brigade this season, no contract as yet been signed.

