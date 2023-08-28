Transfer ban lifted, Hyderabad FC sign Brazilian Felipe Amorim

Hyderabad FC are making a beeline to register new players ahead of the 2023/24 ISL season following the lifting on the transfer ban on them. The club has completed the signing of versatile Brazilian attacker Felipe da Silva Amorim, HFC announced on Monday, three days before the transfer window clamps shut.

A Brasilia-born footballer, Felipe started his football career in his hometown, before joining Fluminense in 2016. He moved to Asia with Suphanburi in Thailand and has spent the last three seasons in the country, amassing close to 100 appearances in all competitions, also winning the Thai FA Cup in 2021.

The versatile attacker who can play on either wing or through the middle, represented Brazil U20s, has experience of the AFC Champions League, and has finished atop of his league seven different times, in five different leagues till date.

🤩 Hyderabad FC complete signing of Brazilian attacker Felipe Amorim!He becomes fourth new overseas addition this season for The Nawabs 💪#WelcomeFelipe #TheNawabs #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) August 28, 2023

Hyderabad FC are now free to register new players as the transfer bans by FIFA and AIFF have been lifted. The bans were imposed upon the club owing to their inability to clear the dues they owed to two former players Nestor Gordillo and Adil Khan.

The club has now cleared the dues they owed to both these players, and are free to register their new transfers.

New signings Jonathan Moya, Joe Knowles, Petteri Pennanen, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Makan Chothe, who could not be registered for the Durand Cup, will be included in the ISL season's squad before the transfer window closes on 31 August.