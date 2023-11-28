Tottenham Hotspur legends conduct workshop for Reliance Foundation Youth Sports coaches

Knowledge sharing and exchange of relevant expertise is crucial for the development of football, especially in developing geographies. In that context, Tottenham Hotspur (THFC) legends Ledley King and Ossie Ardiles conducted a special workshop for Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) coaches in Mumbai. The workshop aimed to enrich the emerging tacticians rising through the RFYS ranks by sharing the coaching methodology prevalent at the THFC setup.



The workshop included both theoretical and practical demonstrations, with the Spurs duo participating in a footballing session with young players from the RFYS ecosystem. The presence of female match officials also enhanced the headcount, which is one of the objectives in the RFYS 2023-24 season.

“The collaboration (between Tottenham Hotspur and RFYS) was really good. We try to engross ourselves in communities wherever we travel. India has a big passion for football over here. We have gotten a chance to engage with them, and hopefully, we can work together more for the development of grassroots football here. It takes time to grow a game; you can’t be winning major tournaments all of a sudden. You have to put the right steps in place at the youth level and hopefully, in 15-20 years, we can see the hard work of everyone coming together at the world level. The talent is there, now it’s about building the infrastructure and training the coaches here to realize their potential.” Ledley said in an interaction.

Meanwhile, Ossie Ardiles invited the RFYS coaches to the Tottenham facility in North London, England, to gain further experience and enhance their skill sets. He encouraged the development of a bilateral engagement that can enable greater interaction between tacticians from both sides.

“Around the world, the best footballers start playing from a very young age. Anything that you do in life, if you start earlier, you can learn your lessons quicker along the way. It’s fundamental, that people pick up things quicker at a young age and that gives them experience along the way,” Ledley quipped. “Playing time is fundamental, when you are young and learning, you want to put that in the matches. I always encourage people to play at a level where they can get game time. Be in a team where you can have time on the pitch. Sometimes, you see young people playing in a team where the level is too high for them. You have to find the right fit and right team”.