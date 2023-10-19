Leading the charge: Top scorers in ISL 2023-24 season

The 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is well underway, and fans have been treated to a flurry of goals as the battle for the Golden Boot intensifies. With 12 clubs competing in this extended season, the action on the field has been relentless. As we approach Match Week 4, let's take a closer look at the top goal scorers who are stealing the spotlight in the ISL 2023-24 season.



Jorge Pereyra Diaz (Mumbai City FC) - 4 Goals

Jorge Pereyra Diaz has emerged as the early frontrunner for the Golden Boot this season. Representing Mumbai City FC, Diaz has showcased remarkable accuracy with 80 per cent passing and an impressive four goals from seven target shots in just three matches. Although he has yet to register an assist, his clinical finishing is putting him at the forefront of the race.

Parthib Gogoi (Northeast United FC) - 3 Goals

Parthib Gogoi of Northeast United FC is not far behind Diaz in the goal-scoring race. Gogoi has demonstrated his striking prowess with three goals from five shots, maintaining a passing accuracy of 70 per cent. Just like Diaz, he's yet to provide an assist, but his knack for finding the back of the net is turning heads.

The Chasing Pack - 2 Goals Each

Several players have notched two goals in the 2023-24 ISL season, showing their goal-scoring prowess. Among them are:

- Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters): Adrian Luna has been instrumental for Kerala Blasters, finding the net twice in three matches.



- Cleiton Silva (East Bengal FC): Cleiton Silva, representing East Bengal FC, has maintained his goal-scoring form with two goals.



- Noah Sadaoui (FC Goa): Noah Sadaoui of FC Goa has also joined the group of top scorers with two goals to his name.



- Dimitri Petratos (Mohun Bagan SG): Dimitri Petratos, a key player for the table-topping Mohun Bagan Super Giant, has contributed two goals.



- Jason Cummings (Mohun Bagan SG): Jason Cummings, another Mohun Bagan SG player, has matched his teammate with two goals.



- Mourtada Fall (Odisha FC): Mourtada Fall of Odisha FC is part of the group with two goals.



- Jerry Mawihmingthanga (Odisha FC): Jerry Mawihmingthanga, also representing Odisha FC, has impressed with two goals.

As the ISL 2023-24 season unfolds, the race for the Golden Boot is wide open. Jorge Pereyra Diaz currently leads the way, but with the likes of Parthib Gogoi and a chasing pack of talented scorers, the competition promises to be fierce. Football fans can expect more breathtaking goals and thrilling matches as the season progresses. Stay tuned to witness the drama, excitement, and sheer talent that the ISL brings to Indian football.