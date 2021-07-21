Tokyo 2020: Top 5 Young Footballers to watch out for

The men's football tournament at the Olympics is one of the team events everyone waits eagerly for because of its unpredictable nature and the rule that allows team to focus on youth development and only have four over 23 year old players. The tournament gives a special platform for youngsters to rise and make their name in the footballing world. Here are some young players you should keep an eye on in the tournament.





5.Thiago Almada





Thiago Almanda (Source: Football Espana)

Thiago Almada is winger or midfielder for Vélez Sarsfield of the Argentine Primera División. He was included in The Guardian's "Next Generation 2018", and is one of the highest-rated youngsters in the Tokyo Olympics.



The 20-year-old comes from the neighborhood of Carlos Tevez in Buenos Aires and is often compared to many great players of Argentina. He is a skillful, fast, and explosive player who can attack from any side. Almanda scored twice in the Copa Libertadores and was one of the best players for his team.





4.Eric Garcia





Eric Garcia in action for Manchester City (Source: Everything Barca)

The former Manchester City defender had caught the eye of many clubs with his performances for Manchester City, especially FC Barcelona's. Even before the Euros began, he had already signed for FC Barcelona and was a key part of the Spanish team that reached the semi-finals.



To many fans, Eric Garcia reminds them of a young Gerard Pique, but only time will tell if he reaches Pique's level. After the Euros, he would be eager to do well at Tokyo and lead Spain to at least a podium spot.

3.Amad Diallo





Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring against AC Mlilan (Source: Evening Standard)





The young Manchester United prodigy will definitely be one of the players to look forward to in the Olympics this year. He represents Ivory Coast and made his debut for his country earlier this year.

He took the Serie A by storm with Atlanta, and that persuaded Manchester United to sign him. He scored his debut goal for Manchester United against AC Milan in the Europa League this year, and even had a few premier league appearances to his name.

2.Eduardo Camavinga





Eduardo Camavinga (Source: Goal.com)

Camavinga plays as a midfielder for Ligue 1 club Rennes and the France national team. He was a part of the French team that participated at the Euros earlier this year.



He has been touted by many as one of the talents of the generation. He has impressed fans and critics with his performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League. There are rumors that he will either sign for Manchester United, PSG, or Real Madrid this summer, after the Olympics are over.

1.Pedri





Pedri playing for Spain at the Euros (Source: Barca Blaugranes)

The young Spanish midfielder has risen above the ranks from La Masia, and has cemented his place in Barcelona's starting eleven. He was Spain's best performer at the recently concluded Euros and is loved by the Spanish fans.



After the defeat to Italy in the semi-finals, his coach Luis Enrique even compared him with the great Andres Iniesta. He said , "But what Pedri has done in this tournament, at 18, no one has done, not even Andres Iniesta did that, it's incredible, unique."