Tokyo Olympics: Men's Football: Top 5 Premier League players at the Olympics

The Premier League is arguably the best league in the world. The players in the PL come from countries all across the globe. Here are some premier league players who could take the Olympics by storm.

1. Richarlison

Richarlison (Source: footballfancast.com)





Age: 24

Position: Winger

Club: Everton

Country: Brazil

International caps: 32

Rather late to professional football aged 16, he quickly moved up to making his senior debut with América Mineiro in 2015. He then played two years for Fluminense, completing 3 prolific years in Brazil. This resulted in a move to England with Watford, and then to Everton, where he has flourished, with 33 goals in 105 appearances.

Since 2018, he has also featured regularly in the Brazil senior team, scoring 10 goals in 32 appearances. A lot can be expected on the pitch from him during these Games.

2. Eric Bailly

Age: 27

Position: Centre-back

Club: Manchester United

Country: Ivory Coast

International caps: 38





Eric Bailly (Source: 90min.com)

Eric Bailly began his professional football journey in Spain, joining the Espanyol academy aged 17. His senior debut for the B side in 2013 quickly led to his being spotted by and transferred to Villareal in 2015. After a full season of regular football, he was offered a move to Manchester United.



He has been a regular for the national side, having made 38 appearances and even scoring on two occasions.



3. Gabriel Martinelli

Age: 20

Position: Forward

Club: Arsenal

Country: Brazil

International caps: 0





Gabriel Martinelli (Source: football.london)

Gabriel Martinelli started out in Futsal for Corinthians and eventually took to football in 2010. He spent 9 years in Brazil, the last of which was his senior year for Ituano, before a high-profile move to Arsenal. He has scored 5 times in 28 appearances for the club and is establishing himself in the team.



Alongside his Arsenal debut, he played for the U23s for Brazil in 5 matches, scoring once. His talent and skills have earned him the call-up for the Olympic side as well.

4. Winston Reid





Winston Reid(In Black) (Source: West Ham United)





Age: 33

Position: Defender

Club: West Ham United

Country: New Zealand

International caps: 25





Winston Reid started football early for a New Zealander, at just 4. After 6 years, he made a bold move to Denmark, which paid off with his playing 5 years at Midtjylland, and eventually an offer from West Ham in 2010, where he has stayed ever since. He has spent the last season on loans in Kansas and at Brentford.

The veteran defender played age-group football for Denmark before adopting the New Zealand national side in 2010, for whom he has made 25 appearances.





5. Douglas Luiz





Douglas Luiz (Source: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

Age: 23



Position: Central midfielder

Club: Aston Villa

Country: Brazil

International caps: 8

Douglas Luiz played his early football for Vasco da Gama in Brazil, being part of the academy for 3 years before his year as a senior in 2016-17. His performances attracted the interest of Manchester City, for whom he signed but never played, having been immediately loaned out to sister club Girona for 2 years. After a lackluster show, he was snapped up by Aston Villa in 2019, where he now features regularly in the first team.

Douglas played for the U20s and U23s in tournament-winning sides for Brazil, before making his first senior appearance in 2019. He will hope to open his goals tally in Tokyo.