Top five new faces in the Indian Super League 2023-24

After three game weeks, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 has seen its fair share of surprises and upsets. While some high-profile signings failed to meet expectations, there have been unexpected newcomers who have made a significant impact.

Here are the top 5 new faces in the league following the initial three-game weeks:



1. Ali Bemammer (NEUFC)



Moroccan midfielders have a storied history in the ISL, and Ali Bemammer has continued this tradition admirably. His presence in the NorthEast United FC midfield has provided the team with newfound defensive stability.

Known for his incredible work rate, Bemammer averages 1.3 interceptions, 3.7 tackles, 6.7 ball recoveries, and 3 clearances per game. He boasts an 80 per cent success rate in duels and has even managed to provide an assist.

Punjab FC's new signing Madih Talal can emerge as one of the best CAMs of upcoming Hero ISL. 6 goals, 5 assists last season in the top flight of Greek football. 26 year old French-Moroccan, rings a bell? pic.twitter.com/9snhElIJuc — Avik Chatterjee (@just_avik) September 19, 2023

2. Christian Battocchio (CFC)



Chennaiyin FC may be struggling to secure their first win in the ISL, but amidst this challenging season, Christian Battocchio shines. Hailing from Argentina and having represented Italy at various youth levels, Battocchio has shown his worth despite the team's goal drought. He has created key chances and made notable contributions to the defence.

3. Milos Drincic (KBFC)

As Marko Leskovic ages and faces injury concerns, the question of who could fill his shoes loomed large for Ivan Vukomanovic. The answer seems to be Milos Drincic from Montenegro.

While he may lack some pace, he has successfully stepped in for Leskovic and made a strong impact in the Kerala Blasters' defence. Drincic averages 1.7 interceptions, 2.3 tackles, and 5 ball recoveries per game.

Milos Drincic made us forget that Leskovic is injured... Now he is suspended for 2 match after tdys red card, Who will partner Pritam.. Pritams tdys performance is questionable too..Hormi will come back to starting eleven until Milos/Lesko comes back #KBFC #KeralaBlasters #ISL10 pic.twitter.com/2VrO4MqUQc — Abdul Rahiman Masood (@abdulrahmanmash) October 8, 2023

4. Elsinho (JFC)



Elsinho, renowned for his time at Mexican side FC Juarez with 136 appearances and 10 goals, has added a new dimension to Jamshedpur FC. His versatility allows him to operate as both a defensive midfielder and central defender, making crucial contributions to both defence and attack.

5. Talal (PFC)

Punjab FC made history by earning a promotion to the ISL based on merit after winning the I-League last season. Talal, a 25-year-old midfielder, joined the Indian side after helping his former club, AE Kifisia FC, achieve promotion to the Greece Super League for the first time in their history.

Despite Punjab FC managing only a draw so far, Talal has consistently stood out as one of the team's top performers.