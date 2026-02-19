Top favourites for the ISL 2026 according to Bookmakers

ISL 2026 is finally happening. The league was basically dead for a while there, with all the drama between FSDL and AIFF, who couldn't agree on the Master Rights Agreement.

The Sports Ministry had to get involved before teams agreed to play. February 14 starts with Mohun Bagan hosting Kerala Blasters. Fourteen teams are competing this season, and betting sites like Stake already have markets open. Indian football went through absolute chaos before getting here, but at least it's back on track now.

Mohun Bagan is the pick.

Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant come in as favourites, which makes sense given they won both the ISL Cup and League Shield last season. Beat Bengaluru FC in the final. First team ever to successfully defend the Shield, too.

They kept most of the championship squad together and added some depth. Sergio Lobera took over as coach, and the impact showed immediately; preseason friendlies saw them destroying opponents.

Beat Diamond Harbour 6-2, then got even better against BMSA and Young Champs with bigger margins. Dimitri Petratos looked finished last season and almost left the club. Under Lobera, he's back to his old form playing that number 10 role he prefers. If Petratos stays healthy, Bagan have another attacking threat alongside their other options.

Mumbai City Still in the Mix

Mumbai City won the ISL Cup in 2023/24 and has been a title contender for years. Two League Shields, consistent performances, and established as a top club.

Lost their City Football Group backing, though, which changed things organizationally. The league delay created uncertainty for Mumbai. Ownership situation, operations, and whether they'd maintain their competitive level. But they confirmed participation and seem ready despite the off-field stuff.

Quality throughout the squad remains their strength. Attacking options and midfield control have made them difficult to beat. Their track record supports strong positioning even amid recent changes.

Bengaluru Want Another Shot

Bengaluru FC lost last season's final to Mohun Bagan. That'll stick with them heading into this season. They've won the ISL Cup once before and consistently perform well.

Kanteerava Stadium gives them a strong home base. The March schedule looks brutal for Bengaluru with multiple tough fixtures compressed together. Their squad should handle it, though; depth helps in congested periods like that. Historical success in Indian football carries weight.

Bengaluru reaches finals, competes for titles regularly. Maybe not always the top pick, but rarely written off either. They know how to get results when needed.

Kerala Blasters Have the Fans

The biggest fanbase in Indian football belongs to Kerala Blasters. The Yellove Army is massive and creates an incredible atmosphere. Despite that support,t they've never won the ISL Cupreachinged three finals without winning. Come close, but can't finish it off. Shifting from Kochi tothe EMS Stadium in Kozhikode for home matches this season.

Venue change adds some uncertainty about how home advantage plays out. Squad quality looks solid, though,h so the move shouldn't hurt too much. The opening match against the defending champions away in Kolkata is tough. February 14, straight into the deep end against Mohun Bagan at Salt Lake. That'll test them immediately.

Chennaiyin Keep Showing Up

Two ISL Cup wins for Chennaiyin FC, the same as a few other clubs. Three finals total. They know how to perform when pressure builds, which matters in the playoffs.

Southern clubs maintain competitive squads without always dominating headlines. Recent seasons saw some rebuilding, but they kept their identity intact.

The final league match this season pits them against Bengaluru on May 17, which could have playoff implications dependingon how the table looks by then. Experience in big moments gives them an edge.

New Teams Face Reality

Inter Kashi and Mohammedan SC joined recently as promoted I-League clubs. Inter Kashi won the I-League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned Churchill Brothers' provisional championship. Playing some home matches in Bhubaneswar because Uttar Pradesh lacks proper football stadiums. Mohammedan SC brings history, but adapting to ISL level takes time. Using Jamshedpur temporarily for some home matches. First seasons inthe top division rarely produce championships; betting markets price these teams as longshots, which makes sense.

FC Goa Got Continental Spot

Winning the Super Cup got FC Goa intothe AFC Champions League Two. They've won the League Shield once and consistently challenge near the top. Attacking football attracts attention, playing at Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Continental commitment creates challenges, though. Balancing AFC matches while maintaining league form is tough; clubs sometimes struggle doing both. Squad rotation and fatigue become issues.

Rest of the Pack

Jamshedpur FC won the League Shield in 2021/2,2 so they can reach the top. JRD TATA Sports Complex home ground. East Bengal brings the Kolkata Derby with Mohun Bagan schedulefor d May 3, that match alone generates massive interest and betting action.

NorthEast United, Odisha FC, Punjab FC, and SC Delhi round out the fourteen teams. SC Delhi is Hyderabad FC, relocated and rebranded, which happened recently. Each team can beat anyone on their day, but sustaining title challenges proves difficult. Longer odds reflect this reality in betting markets.

Understanding probability helps; lower odds mean higher chance but smaller returns, longer odds offer bigger payouts with lower chances.

Single-leg home-and-away format with 91 matches total gives every team multiple chances. Playoffs follow the regular season with top teams advancing. Early results don't necessarily predict outcomes, which keeps markets fluid.

Conclusion

Delayed start means less prep time than normal. Some teams handled uncertainty better than others. Squad depth matters more because fixtures come fast in the condensed schedule.

Injuries and fitness play huge roles. Home advantage exists more in ISL than in some leagues because travel across India creates fatigue. Teams maximising home points typically finish higher. The weather varies significantly from Kolkata to Goa to the northeast regions.