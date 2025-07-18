Inter Kashi crowned I-League 2024-25 Champions after CAS verdict, AIFF to pay fine

Inter Kashi are on the verge of being officially declared champions of the 2024–25 I-League season following a decisive ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Swiss-based court ruled in favour of the club in a high-profile case involving the controversial re-registration of Spanish striker Mario Barco. With this verdict, Inter Kashi’s points tally now stands at 42, putting them level with Churchill Brothers but ahead on goal difference. The club is now awaiting final confirmation from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to seal its maiden I-League title.

The controversy began earlier in the season when Inter Kashi first registered Mario Barco ahead of the league. However, following an injury to Barco in December, the club brought in Serbian striker Matija Babovic as a replacement. Two months later, Barco was re-registered, this time replacing Juan Perez del Pino, whose contract had been mutually terminated. While I-League regulations (specifically clause 6.5.7) allow clubs to make up to three foreign player changes during the season due to injury or contract termination, the AIFF’s Competitions Committee raised concerns about the re-registration of an already-injured player.

The AIFF had earlier deemed Barco’s second registration invalid and penalised Inter Kashi by removing three points from their tally. This decision had temporarily allowed Churchill Brothers to rise to the top of the league table and appear on course to win the title. Inter Kashi challenged this ruling at CAS, arguing that the replacement was valid under league rules and that no regulation explicitly forbade re-registering a previously injured player after a mutual contract termination involving another.

On July 18, CAS ruled in Inter Kashi’s favour, effectively overturning the AIFF’s decision and restoring the three crucial points. This result now places Inter Kashi back at the summit of the standings with 42 points, ahead of Churchill Brothers on goal difference. The ruling has been welcomed by the club and its supporters, who believe justice has finally been served.

This is not Inter Kashi’s first legal success this season. Earlier, the club had appealed to CAS over a separate case involving Namdhari FC. In that instance, Namdhari fielded an ineligible player, Cledson Da Silva, who had been suspended. CAS ruled in favour of Inter Kashi in that dispute as well, awarding them three points that proved crucial in the final title race.

While CAS has given a clear verdict in Kashi’s favour, the club is still waiting for the AIFF to officially acknowledge the decision and declare them champions. The ruling also raises broader questions about the interpretation of league regulations and the consistency of enforcement by AIFF committees. As the I-League title carries with it a possible promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL), a timely confirmation from the AIFF is essential for planning ahead.

The CAS decision not only puts Inter Kashi in pole position for the title but also brings clarity to how foreign player replacements should be handled under league rules. It establishes an important precedent that could guide future decisions in Indian football, especially in scenarios where injuries and mid-season signings create grey areas in squad registration policies.

For now, Inter Kashi and their fans can celebrate a hard-fought battle both on and off the field that has brought them to the brink of history. With AIFF’s final confirmation expected soon, Indian football could witness a new champion rise to the top, not just for its performance but also for its persistence in defending its rights.