Tokyo 2020: The 5 men's players to watch at the Olympics

With the Olympics less than 3 days away from officially beginning, we look at 5 footballers who we feel will light up the Olympics. The men's games start this weekend (25th of July 2021).





1. Antony Matheus dos Santos:

Antony (Source: AFC Ajax)

Antony is a right-winger who currently plays for the Dutch club of AFC AJAX. He is known for his pace and dribbling. In his first season at the club, he has already notched up 11 Goals for the Amsterdam club. He will be a vital cog in the Brazilian National Team during this Olympics.





2. Florian Thauvin:

Thauvin celebrates after winning the World Cup (Source: AC Milano Transfers)

The World Cup winner recently transferred to Mexican Club: Tigres for free after his contract expired in the summer with French club Marseille. He has played a total of 174 games for the French club and also played for Premier League side Newcastle United for a couple of seasons. He was a part of Didier Deschamps's world cup winning squad in 2018 and also won the FIFA u-20 world cup in 2013. The 28-year-old will certainly play a key role in the French Olympic squad next month.

3. Dani Alves:





Dani Alves (Source: Marca)





Arguably one of the best right-backs of the game, The Brazilian has won 42 trophies but has never taken part in an Olympics. If Brazil goes on to win the Olympics, he will also end up adding the prestigious Olympic Medal to his already incredible trophy haul. Dani Alves now plays his football for Brazilian Club Sao Paulo. The 38-year-old will be hungry as ever to contribute to the team's success in the Olympics.



4. Marco Asensio:





Marco Asensio celebrates a goal for Real Madrid (Source: The Real Champs)





The Real Madrid Winger who can play as an attacking midfielder has already won it all in Europe by winning the La Liga and Champions League twice. With Spain, he has won the U-19 European Championship and was runner up in the U-21 Euro. Having recently returned from injury the Olympics could be a great chance for Asensio to build some much-needed momentum before the new La Liga season begins.





5. Guillermo Ochoa:





Guillermo Ochoa (Source Dallas Evening News)

The 36-Year-Old Mexican Shotstopper still known for the incredible goalkeeping performance he produced against Brazil in the 2014 World Cup, will play his 2nd Olympics. Having won the Concacaf Gold Cup 4 times he will look to add an Olympic Medal to his already impressive international cv. '' Paco Memo'' as he is called, should be ever ready in goal for the Mexicans and we can expect a few more stellar performances along the way.





