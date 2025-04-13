From Kolkata to Kochi: A look at the most attended ISL finals ever

The Indian Super League (ISL) has emerged as one of Asia's most exciting football competitions since its inception in 2014. As India's premier football league, the ISL has witnessed tremendous growth in fan engagement. Stadium attendance at ISL finals continues to break records, reflecting the league's increasing popularity of the game. From dramatic last-minute winners to penalty shootout heartbreak, these highly attended finals have delivered unforgettable moments in front of tens of thousands of fans.

Here’s a look at the top five most attended ISL finals.

1.2023-24 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC

Attendance: 62,542

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

The 2024 ISL Final shattered all previous attendance records as the historic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata hosted a match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC. The atmosphere was electric as Mumbai City FC claimed their second ISL title with a dramatic 3-1 victory. The large audience created an unforgettable scene in Indian football.

2. 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Bengaluru FC

Attendance: 59,112

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

The 2025 ISL Final featured a showdown between traditional powerhouse Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC. Backed by the home crowd, Mohun Bagan clinched the ISL title with a 2-1 victory.

3. 2016-17: Kerala Blasters vs Atletico de Kolkata

Attendance: 54,146

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi was packed as Kerala Blasters hosted ATK in a thrilling final. The match went all the way to penalties after ending 1-1 in regular time. ATK ultimately prevailed 4-3 in the shootout to claim their second ISL title, leaving the massive home crowd heartbroken.

4. 2017-18: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Attendance: 25,753

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC's home ground was filled as they hosted Chennaiyin FC. Despite being favourites, Bengaluru fell to a resilient Chennaiyin side, who won 3-2 in a match full of twists and turns.

5. 2015-16: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa

Attendance: 18,477

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

The second season's final saw one of the most dramatic finishes in ISL history. Chennaiyin FC scored two goals in the final three minutes to secure a 3-2 victory over hosts FC Goa.

The ISL finals have become a celebration of football in India, drawing large crowds and creating unforgettable memories.

From the passionate fans in Kochi to the electric atmosphere in Bengaluru, these matches have showcased the growing popularity of the sport in the country.

As the league continues to evolve, fans can look forward to more thrilling finals and record-breaking attendances in the years to come.