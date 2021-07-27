Tokyo Olympics: Women's Football: All you need to know about Day 3: Final Group Games, Who qualifies, and more

The time has finally arrived. It is the day when some teams will rejoice and while some face heartbreak. The final day of the group stages decides your fate if you qualify for the knockout stage. The difference between you losing in the group stages or qualifying is what, in a way, determines if your tournament was successful or not.

At the women's football event in the Tokyo Olympics, the top two teams from each group qualify, and the two best third-placed teams will fill the other two slots in the quarter-finals.





Group E

The USA takes on Australia, a must-win game for both teams if they want to qualify for the quarter-finals. Both teams are on three points and will be looking for that win that will give them the edge over other teams.

New Zealand takes on table topper Sweden, a must-win game for the Blackcaps, as Sweden have almost secured a place in the quarters. Sweden will just need one point to confirm their place, while New Zealand will need three.

Group F

Chile takes on Japan, while Canada faces table-toppers Great Britain in the final game of Group F in the fight for quarter-finals. Team GB and Canada have one step in the quarter-finals as they are on 6 and 4 points, respectively.



Japan needs a big victory against Chile and should hope that Team GB thrashes Chile to get level on points, but goal difference becomes a decider.

Group G

Netherlands and Brazil are on four points while Zambia and China PR are on one each. Brazil faces Barbara Branda led Zambia, while China PR faces the Netherlands in a quest to fight to get a spot in the quarters.

Brazil and Netherlands have a goal difference of +5 and +7, respectively, while Zambia and China have the same amount in the negative direction. Both teams (Zambia and China) will need to pull off an upset by huge numbers if they want to get through to the quarters.





When do the matches start? 27th July

Here is the next round of matches, that will be happening.

Group E: Chile vs Japan - Kick-off 4:30 pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group E: Canada vs Great Britain - Kick-off 4:30 pmpm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)



Group F: the Netherlands vs China - Kick-off 5 pm (International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama)

Group F: Brazil vs Zambia - Kick-off 5 pm (Saitama Stadium 2002, Saitama)

Group G: New Zealand vs Sweden - Kick-off 1:30 pm (Miyagi Stadium, Rifu)

Group G: the USA vs Australia - Kick-off 1:30 pm (Kashima Stadium, Kashima)

All timings mentioned above are in IST.

Where can you watch the Olympics and the football events?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZD

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport