Tokyo Olympics: Women's Football: USA vs Australia - Bronze Medal match; Live Blog catch all the action here

The two tournament favorites go head to head with each other in the fight for the Bronze medal. Both the USA and Australia suffered close defeats that knocked them out of the gold medal match.

The USA were the tournament favorites after winning the World Cup in 2019 but lost out to arch-rivals Canada in the semi-fInals. Australia on the other hand lost out to Sweden in the other semi-finals by one goal to nil. Both the teams would be eying the Bronze medal and would love to bow out of the Tokyo Olympics with a medal.

The final of the Tokyo Olympics women football event will be played between Canada and Sweden on Friday, at 7:00am IST. You can catch all the action here live for the final.

The Bronze medal match kicks off today at 1:30 pm IST.

