Tokyo Olympics: Men's Football: Quarter-final preview, all things you need to know

The semi-finals are one step away, and the finals are two steps away, the end is coming soon to the Tokyo Olympics. But, before the end, the next three rounds of matches the men's football events have a lot of things in store for you.

Quarter-final 1: Spain vs Ivory Coast:



After not qualifying for the football events at 2004, 2008, and 2016 Olympics, Spain have got past their most recent best in the Olympics when they were eliminated at the group stages in London 2012. The squad at Tokyo though will be aiming to emulate the 1992 squad who won gold at their home tournament.

Ivory Coast missed out on the top spot to Brazil in Group D by two points, having managed one win and two draws in the three group games at the Olympics. The African giants will be hoping to cause an upset by beating Spain, and book their semi-final berth today.



Quarter-final 2: New Zealand vs Japan



The host's Japan will believe that this is their best chance to finish at the podium in the football event at the Olympics. They have had a flying start till now and won all three of their games at the group stages in the Olympics. They will be favorites till now, and the confidence of the team will make them believe that they can get past New Zealand and qualify for the semis.

New Zealand on the other hand have heavily relied on their striker Chris Wood, and will be hoping that he helps them get past Japan and takes the Blackcaps to the semi-finals for the first time at the Olympics.



Quarter-final 3: Brazil vs Egypt

The defending champions of the prestigious medal at football, Brazil take on African giants Egypt in the third quarter-final. Brazil had two victories and a draw to their name. and finished toppers of the fans acclaimed group of death. The Dani- Alves led side will be aiming to defend their crown, but Egypt who have shocked everyone at the tournament till now will be hoping to continue what they have been doing.

Egypt's victory against Australia meant that they knocked out Argentina and Austalia with one result to finish behind Spain in their group.

Quarter-final 4: South Korea vs Mexico



Mexico the winners of the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics will be hoping to get past South Korea in a bid to retain what they lost to Brazil in 2016. The match against Honduras showed what South Korea is capable of on tactical and pressure level, as they played an aggressive style for the duration of ninety minutes to kill the game and qualify for the quarterfinals. The victory helped South Korea qualify for the knockout stages for the sixth consecutive time, and they will be hoping to go all the way in the tournament and win the gold medal.



Mexico beat the world champions France in the first game, and then played a superb game against South Africa to reserve their place in the quarter-finals.





When do the quarter-finals kick-off?

Spain vs. Ivory Coast, at 1:30 pm

New Zealand vs. Japan, at 2:30 pm

Brazil vs. Egypt, at 3:30 pm

South Korea vs. Mexico at 4:30 pm



Where to watch the Men's Football Event at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC