Tokyo Olympics: Men's Football: Bronze Medal Match - Japan vs Mexico, Live Blog catch all live updates here

The host nation Japan are set to take on the 2012 Olympic gold medalists in the fight for the Bronze Medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Japan were knocked out by Spain through a late Marco Asensio goal, and Mexico lost out to 2016 Olympic champions Brazil on penalties.

The match between Japan and Mexico is a battle for pride and the bronze medal at the Olympics. Japan would love to win a medal in football at home and bow out in style. In the gold medal match Brazil takes on Spain, and the match is set to happen on August 6th at 5 pm IST.

Japan vs Mexico kicks of at 2:30pm IST, and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India, and Sony LIV their OTT platform.







