Tokyo Olympics: Mens Football: Gold Medal Match- Brazil vs Spain, live blog, catch all the action and updates here

The final of the Tokyo Olympics Men's football event is here, reigning champions Brazil take on 1992 Olympic gold medalists Spain. The match is a clash between two heavy weights of their continents, and everyone has been waiting for the game since the semi-finals were over.

Spain knocked out hosts Japan by a solitary goal by Marco Asensio in extra time, while Brazil beat Mexico on penalties to confirm their seat in the final. Both the teams will depend on their senior players to use their experience to guide them to the gold medal.

Dani Alves and Richarlison will lead the line for Brazil, he has not missed a single match at the Olympics till now, while Spain have Pedri, Pau Torres, Asensio and Unai Simon, people who have won with their clubs, and would be hunting for national glory.

The Olympic final kicks of at 5 pm IST. Keep following this space to follow the live action, and updates from the game.








