Football

Three groups, venues decided for Santosh Trophy National championship

Group I, II, and V have been decided, the matches of which will be played in Delhi, Kozhikode, and Bhubaneshwar respectively.

(Source: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 25 Nov 2022 1:52 PM GMT

The dates and venues of three of the six groups for the 76th Hero Senior Men's National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy have been finalised.

While the Group I will be played in Delhi (December 23, 2022 – December 31, 2022), the Group II and V will be played in Kozhikode, Kerala (December 26, 2022 – January 8, 2023) and Bhubaneswar, Odisha (December 24, 2022 – January 1, 2023), respectively. The dates and venues of other groups will be released soon.

The Senior National Football Championships will be played in a new format that will see the 36 states fight it out across six groups for a chance to make it to the Final Round. The six group toppers, along with three best second-placed teams will qualify for the Final Rounds. Railways and Services will get direct entry along with the hosts.

Group I: Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Ladakh.

Fixtures:

December 23:

Tripura vs Delhi (Delhi)
Ladakh vs Uttarakhand (Delhi)
Gujarat vs Karnataka (Delhi)

December 25:

Ladakh vs Delhi (Delhi)
Uttarakhand vs Karnataka (Delhi)
Tripura vs Gujarat (Delhi)

December 27:

Delhi vs Gujarat (Delhi)
Ladakh vs Karnataka (Delhi)
Uttarakhand vs Tripura (Delhi)

December 29:

Delhi vs Uttarakhand (Delhi)
Karnataka vs Tripura (Delhi)
Ladakh vs Gujarat (Delhi)

December 31:

Karnataka vs Delhi (Delhi)
Ladakh vs Tripura (Delhi)
Gujarat vs Uttarakhand (Delhi)

Group II: Kerala, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir.

Fixtures:

December 26:

Bihar vs Jammu & Kashmir (Kerala, Kozhikode)
Rajasthan vs Kerala (Kerala, Kozhikode)

December 27:

Andhra Pradesh vs Mizoram (Kerala, Kozhikode)

December 29:

Bihar vs Kerala (Kerala, Kozhikode)
Jammu & Kashmir vs Mizoram (Kerala, Kozhikode)

December 30:

Rajasthan vs Andhra Pradesh (Kerala, Kozhikode)

January 1:

Bihar vs Mizoram (Kerala, Kozhikode)
Kerala vs Andhra Pradesh (Kerala, Kozhikode)

January 2:

Jammu & Kashmir vs Rajasthan (Kerala, Kozhikode)

January 4:

Bihar vs Andhra Pradesh (Kerala, Kozhikode)
Mizoram vs Rajasthan (Kerala, Kozhikode)

January 5:

Kerala vs Jammu & Kashmir (Kerala, Kozhikode)

January 7:

Bihar vs Rajasthan (Kerala, Kozhikode)
Andhra Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir (Kerala, Kozhikode)

January 8:

Mizoram vs Kerala (Kerala, Kozhikode)

Group V: Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Pondicherry, Andaman & Nicobar.

Fixtures:

December 24:

Odisha vs Andaman & Nicobar (Bhubaneswar)
Meghalaya vs Sikkim (Bhubaneswar)
Telangana vs Pondicherry (Bhubaneswar)

December 26:

Andaman & Nicobar vs Sikkim (Bhubaneswar)
Odisha vs Pondicherry (Bhubaneswar)
Meghalaya vs Telangana (Bhubaneswar)

December 28:

Telangana vs Odisha (Bhubaneswar)
Sikkim vs Pondicherry (Bhubaneswar)
Andaman & Nicobar vs Meghalaya (Bhubaneswar)

December 30:

Pondicherry vs Meghalaya (Bhubaneswar)
Andaman & Nicobar vs Telangana (Bhubaneswar)
Odisha vs Sikkim (Bhubaneswar)

January 1:

Sikkim vs Telangana (Bhubaneswar)
Pondicherry vs Andaman & Nicobar (Bhubaneswar)
Meghalaya vs Odisha (Bhubaneswar)


Santosh Trophy Indian Football Football 
