Three groups, venues decided for Santosh Trophy National championship
Group I, II, and V have been decided, the matches of which will be played in Delhi, Kozhikode, and Bhubaneshwar respectively.
The dates and venues of three of the six groups for the 76th Hero Senior Men's National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy have been finalised.
While the Group I will be played in Delhi (December 23, 2022 – December 31, 2022), the Group II and V will be played in Kozhikode, Kerala (December 26, 2022 – January 8, 2023) and Bhubaneswar, Odisha (December 24, 2022 – January 1, 2023), respectively. The dates and venues of other groups will be released soon.
The Senior National Football Championships will be played in a new format that will see the 36 states fight it out across six groups for a chance to make it to the Final Round. The six group toppers, along with three best second-placed teams will qualify for the Final Rounds. Railways and Services will get direct entry along with the hosts.
Group I: Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Ladakh.
Fixtures:
December 23:
Tripura vs Delhi (Delhi)
December 25:
Ladakh vs Delhi (Delhi)
December 27:
Delhi vs Gujarat (Delhi)
December 29:
Delhi vs Uttarakhand (Delhi)
December 31:
Karnataka vs Delhi (Delhi)
Group II: Kerala, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir.
Fixtures:
December 26:
Bihar vs Jammu & Kashmir (Kerala, Kozhikode)
December 27:
Andhra Pradesh vs Mizoram (Kerala, Kozhikode)
December 29:
Bihar vs Kerala (Kerala, Kozhikode)
December 30:
Rajasthan vs Andhra Pradesh (Kerala, Kozhikode)
January 1:
Bihar vs Mizoram (Kerala, Kozhikode)
Kerala vs Andhra Pradesh (Kerala, Kozhikode)
January 2:
Jammu & Kashmir vs Rajasthan (Kerala, Kozhikode)
January 4:
Bihar vs Andhra Pradesh (Kerala, Kozhikode)
Mizoram vs Rajasthan (Kerala, Kozhikode)
January 5:
Kerala vs Jammu & Kashmir (Kerala, Kozhikode)
January 7:
Bihar vs Rajasthan (Kerala, Kozhikode)
Andhra Pradesh vs Jammu & Kashmir (Kerala, Kozhikode)
January 8:
Mizoram vs Kerala (Kerala, Kozhikode)
Group V: Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Pondicherry, Andaman & Nicobar.
Fixtures:
December 24:
Odisha vs Andaman & Nicobar (Bhubaneswar)
December 26:
Andaman & Nicobar vs Sikkim (Bhubaneswar)
December 28:
Telangana vs Odisha (Bhubaneswar)
December 30:
Pondicherry vs Meghalaya (Bhubaneswar)
January 1:
Sikkim vs Telangana (Bhubaneswar)
Meghalaya vs Odisha (Bhubaneswar)