"The Voice of Indian Football is no more" as India loses Novy Kapadia

India loses her "voice of football". As Novy Kapadia, one of India's most prominent sports journalists and commentators passed away at the age of 68. The Football encyclopedia as he was often called, had a rare motor neuron disease and for the most part of the last two years, he was fully dependant on a wheelchair. He was in a ventilator for a month before passing away today afternoon. He didn't have any immediate family after the death of his sister. The funeral will be arranged shortly.

Novy Kapadia was a celebrated commentator and was known for his anecdotal style of commentary. he had a deep technical knowledge of football and players. He was deeply invested in the grass-root football of India. Novy had played football with Ashoka FC before being diagnosed, later he went on to be the President of the club. Mr. Kapadia had written books like barefoot to Boots, The Football Fanatic's essential which are read and enjoyed by almost all football fans. He had also served as a professor in the SGTB Khalsa College at Delhi University.

Novy had been in the news last year largely because of his pension delay from Delhi University. He was denied a pension from Delhi University for the last two years.



The veteran journalist had covered nine FIFA World Cup tournaments in his career as a journalist. Teams like SC East Bengal, Kerala Blasters FC as well as veteran journalists like Jaydeep Basu have already taken Twitter to express their grief over this devastating news.