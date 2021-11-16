Thane City FC partners with Premier League side Southampton FC

Southampton Football Club is all set to announce Thane City FC as their academy partner, marking the club's first partnership in India. The Indian club has signed a partnership that will see Southampton FC's Football Partnership team supporting Thane City's development goals over the next three years. Thane's aim is to create an environment that challenges, inspires, and encourages aspiring footballers, by enabling them to reach their fullest potential.

Mark Abrahams, Director of Business & Community Development commented; "Our International Academy Partnerships are built on a shared value in coach and player development. We're delighted to welcome Thane City to the program and look forward to working with their coaching team and the Thane community over the coming years."

The partnership will see a range of opportunities for Thane City FC staff, players, and parents to engage with Southampton FC's coach and player development program. SFC Academy staff will also undertake a visit to Thane each year to work with both coaches and players.



Prashant J Singh, co-founder of Thane City FC said "Our Emphasis at Thane City FC has been on Youth Development, and for us, there seemed no better partner than Southampton FC famed for its Academy. The Southampton model will help us create one of the best Residential Academy Set-Ups in India. We want each player, coach, and parent in our setup to experience Southampton FC's Curriculum here. The partnerships would thus incorporate player development programs, and coach education programs as well."

Amit Ummat, Chief Executive Officer of Complete Sports Solutions India said on this partnership, "It is an honor to be part of the journey in negotiating this partnership with Southampton and Thane City FC. We are proud to be in a position to partner a club that is laden with history in England with an exciting and vibrant club in Thane City FC to aid their growth and development."