Indian Football: Bhaichung Stadium inaugurated by the Governor and CM of Sikkim

The much-awaited Bhaichung Bhutia Stadium was finally inaugurated on Sunday in Namchi, South Sikkim. The Rs 62 crore, 10,000 seater stadium had been inaugurated by Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad along with Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay in the presence of footballer Padmashri Bhaichung Bhutia.

Bhaichung Bhutia became the first footballer in India who got a stadium named after him, and what makes it special is that it is in his home state. The ace footballer shared that this stadium is a gift for the people of Namchi, from the Sikkim Government. He added that this stadium is not only for the players in the near future it will be a tourist destination too. He also added that whichever government or party is ruling Sikkim this stadium is an asset for not only Sikkim but also for the nation. The Padmasri recipient who had ventured into politics since 2019 kept the politics away as he was invited by the CM Prem Singh Golay -led government. He shared that this is above politics which should not be mixed and it had been his personal dream to get the Indian Super League and I League tournaments in this stadium . The maestro even added that he would love to see United Sikkim playing in ISL at Bhaichung Bhutia Stadium. The former Indian football captain claimed that his door is always open for grooming and nurturing young talents from all over Sikkim. Former Indian footballers Nirmal Chettri and Sanju Pradhan were also present during the inauguration and expressed their gratitude for the stadium. They added that almost a decade was lost in the construction of this stadium and after facing some obstacles finally they were immensely happy for the First Indian Footballer after whom a stadium is named and constructed.

The inauguration was scheduled to be carried out by Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday but with the weather playing truant all scheduled official programmes have been cancelled from October 20-22. Even in the past the Vice President had made many attempts at visiting Sikkim but bad weather always came in the way. But after facing such natural calamities finally the dream came true and the inauguration had been completed successfully .

The stadium will be an asset to the state of Sikkim and Indian football, and we hope that as Indian football grows the Bhaichung Bhutia stadium hosts a lot of key matches and it becomes a home stadium for a Sikkim based ISL or I-League team.