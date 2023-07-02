Sunil Chhetri extends his stay at Bengaluru FC

In a momentous announcement following a thrilling victory, Sunil Chhetri, the talismanic Indian footballer, has extended his contract with Bengaluru FC until 2025.

The news was unveiled in a dramatic fashion as a TIFO bearing the words, "I'm going nowhere! Sunil Chhetri," greeted the ecstatic fans after the Blue Tigers triumphed over Lebanon in a nail-biting penalty shootout, securing their place in the ninth SAFF Championship final.

Sunil Chhetri announcing his extension(Image via PTI)





Having made his debut for Bengaluru FC on September 22, 2013, Chhetri is now on the cusp of completing a remarkable decade at the club. Throughout his illustrious tenure, he has etched his name in the annals of Indian football, becoming a revered figure and an inspiration to aspiring footballers across the nation.

With an impressive tally of 106 goals and 18 assists, Chhetri's contribution to Bengaluru FC's success cannot be overstated. The veteran striker's remarkable goal-scoring prowess has made him an integral part of the team, spearheading numerous memorable victories and guiding the club to eight major trophies.

With Chhetri's contract extension, Bengaluru FC has secured the services of their most prolific Indian goal-scorer and their Captain for the foreseeable future.

As Bengaluru FC prepares for the challenges that lie ahead, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing more awe-inspiring performances from Sunil Chhetri, who has etched his name in the history books as one of Indian football's greatest legends.