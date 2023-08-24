Teams
AFC Cup 2023-24: Mohun Bagan clubbed with Odisha FC in Group D
Mohun Bagan has been slotted in Group D and clubbed with fellow Indian Super League side Odisha FC, Bashundhara Kings, and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has revealed the draws of the AFC Cup 2023-24.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who defeated Abahani Dhaka in the South Zone playoff on Tuesday, has been slotted in Group D and clubbed with fellow Indian Super League side Odisha FC, Bashundhara Kings and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club.
The AFC Cup is the second tier of Asian club football.
Mohun Bagan, the winner of the ISL Championship, became the second Indian club to qualify for the AFC Cup group stage after Odisha FC. Mohun Bagan defeated Nepal's Machhindra FC in the preliminary game and Abahani Dhaka in the playoff.
Even though Abahani Dhaka could not progress to the main round, Bangladesh will be represented by Bashundhara Kings in the group stage.
The other side of the South Zone Group is the Maziya Sports and Recreation Club of Maldives.
Following its qualification to the AFC Cup, Mohun Bagan will look to make a mark in the continental championship as it has a star-studded line-up, comprising foreign and Indian players.
Incidentally, this will be the last edition held under the name of the AFC Cup.
With two clubs from India competing at the event, Indian fans have a lot to look forward to in the AFC Cup.
Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC, the winner of ISL Premiership, will be playing in the AFC Champions League, the top tier of Asian club football.