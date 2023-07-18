Major setback for Kerala Blasters as Jaushua Sotirio picks up a major injury

Kerala Blasters FC faces a major setback as their new signing, Australian forward Jaushua Sotirio, is set to miss a significant portion of the upcoming season due to an injury sustained during preseason training.

The 27-year-old player, who joined the club just two months ago from A-League side Newcastle Jets FC, suffered an unfortunate injury to his ankle, after the medical examinations it was confirmed that he will require surgery and a lengthy recovery period.

The news of Sotirio's injury surfaced after a video of him limping and needing assistance to walk to the car after the training session went viral last day. The video has put the fans in a state of panic and disappointment, as he was expected to play a key role in the upcoming season.

Here We Go! 💛



The Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Newcastle Jets for the transfer of Jaushua Sotirio for an undisclosed fee.#SwagathamJaushua #Jaushua2025 #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/EU1mBIu3Vv — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) May 16, 2023

Kerala Blasters secured Jaushua Sotirio on a promising 2-year contract in hopes of bolstering their attacking lineup. The Kerala based ISL outfit also paid a transfer fee to acquire the services of the Australian.



He will miss the majority of the upcoming season, including crucial fixtures such as the Durand Cup, which is scheduled to kick off on August 3 in Kolkata. The management will be tasked with seeking a replacement who can seamlessly integrate into the team's playing style and make an impact on the field.

Jaushua Sotirio's injury is a major blow to the Blasters' ambitions for the season, given the limited time available to find a suitable replacement before the start of the highly-anticipated Durand Cup. Kerala Blasters are grouped with Gokulam Kerala FC, Bengaluru FC and Army Green.