Kerala Blasters FC appoints T.G. Purushothaman as Assistant coach for the first team

Kerala Blasters announced the appointment of T.G. Purushothaman as the new Assistant Coach for the first team on a 3-year contract, until 2026, on Monday. Purushothaman, who has been promoted from the club's youth system, will bring his invaluable experience and dedication to further enhance the team's coaching staff.

As Assistant Coach, Purushothaman will work closely with the head coach and players of the first team, providing vital support and guidance to ensure the team's continued growth and success. Additionally, he will maintain his existing responsibilities within the youth system, serving as a bridge between the reserve team and the first team.

Purushothaman's appointment reflects Kerala Blasters’ ongoing commitment to nurturing talent from within and building a strong foundation for long-term success. Having previously played a crucial role in the development of numerous young talents within our youth system, Purushothaman's promotion to the first team coaching staff is a testament to his exceptional skills and expertise.

With a deep understanding of our club's philosophy and the unique challenges faced by young players transitioning to the first team, Purushothaman will play a pivotal role in ensuring a seamless integration of talent.

We’re elated to announce that T.G. Purushothaman will be coming onboard as our first team Assistant Coach after putting pen to paper on a 3-year deal! ✍️⚽️



Read More ➡️ https://t.co/iczsM5HEC1#KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/l2myYHy6cq — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) July 10, 2023

Commenting on the appointment of T.G. Purushothaman, Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters, said, “We are delighted to welcome T.G. Purushothaman to the first team coaching staff. He is a coach who took important part in many of our current first team player development. As a club, we are proud to have people in our system who can take such a big responsibility. I believe coach will be providing our players with the best possible support to achieve their goals."



Purushothaman himself expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, "I am honored and excited to join the first team coaching staff at KBFC. Having worked closely with the young players in our youth system, I am well aware of the immense potential within the club. I am eager to contribute totheir development and help create a seamless transition from the reserve team to the first team. I also look forward to working closely with Coach Ivan and the rest of the coaching staff and hope we can make a great season!”