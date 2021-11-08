Indian Football: Women's team to play four-nation tournament in November

The Indian Women's football team is all set to participate in a four-nation tournament, featuring Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela alongside India to be held in Brazil later this year. The tournament will be played through November – December of this year.

This tournament will be very significant for the Indian Women's team as they prepare to lock horns in the AFC Women's Asia Cup, set to commence their Asia campaign from 20th January 2022 against Iran. The women in blue have a tough path ahead of them in the Asia Cup having the likes of China in their group. Thus the blue tigress needs to show great valor in order to further proceed in the tournament and face the likes of Australia and Japan. Thus the tournament is expected to provide the scope of a preparatory tournament to enhance the performance of the ladies ahead of AFC Asia Cup 2022. The women in blue will be facing strong Latin American sides. They will be hoping to perform well against the major sides to get some valuable confidence ahead of the Asian campaign set to be organized in India next year.

Now coming to the format and teams, every team will be playing one round league matches in the group. The 2 top-ranked teams after the end of the group stage will see themselves competing against each other in the final. India will be facing Brazil (7th in the world), Chile (37th in the world), and Venezuela (56th in the world). India (57th in the world) will be the lowest-ranked team going in the tournament among its other 3 opponents. India will be facing Brazil on 25th November, Chile on 28th November, and Venezuela on 1st December of 2021. Every match of the tournament is set to be played in Manaus in Brazil.

