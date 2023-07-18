Goalkeeper Sachin Suresh extends contract with Kerala Blasters FC

The Club can confirm that goalkeeper Sachin Suresh has signed a three-year contract with Kerala Blasters FC that would see his stay extended until 2026. Sachin Suresh, a young goalkeeper (22) hailing from Thrissur, Kerala, has marked a footing for himself through sheer hard work and his ability to make the most of any chances that have come his way.

The 22-year-old has already represented India at the U-17 and U-20 levels, and consistency in the domestic formats further highlights the depth of his talent. Sachin, being a tall and athletic goalkeeper with good reflexes, has a strong command of his area. He is a good shot-stopper and is comfortable coming off his line to stop the build-up of an attack, displaying the attributes of being able to read the game well, communicating with his defenders, and organizing the back line.

കാവൽ ആയി ഇനിയും തുടരും! 👊🏻



Sachin Suresh has put pen to paper on a 3-year extension that will keep him at the club until 2026! ✍️



Sachin Suresh displayed these skills to their fullest in developmental tournaments like the Reliance Foundation Development League or Next Gen Cup in England, which led to the opportunity to debut for the Kerala Blasters first team in the Hero Super Cup 2023, where he was hailed for his brave and athletic keeping skills.



Commenting on the extension, Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said, "Sachin is someone who has been within our youth system for some time now; his opportunities or ability to break through into the senior team have come on the back of his consistency, skill, and temperament. I believe that Sachin has what it takes to perform and succeed at the most competitive levels, and we at the club see him as a very bright prospect, hence the decision to back him up with a long-term contract."

Sachin Suresh expressed his dreams for the upcoming season, "It was my dream to play for Kerala Blasters being a local boy. Next season I want to play in Kochi in-front of our fans, my dream is to become first choice goalkeeper of Kerala Blasters, for that I will work harder"