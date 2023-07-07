Conor Nestor Joins Hyderabad FC as First Team Coach, Thangboi Singto Returns as Head Coach

Hyderabad FC announced the appointment of the new Leadership Group at the helm of the first team ahead of the 2023-24 season, on Friday.

Irishman Conor Nestor joins as the First Team Coach alongside Thangboi Singto who returns to the first team as Head Coach and Shameel Chembakath who will continue as Assistant Coach.

Speaking about the new appointments, Hyderabad FC owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “We are delighted to welcome Conor Nestor to Hyderabad FC. After three good seasons, we knew we needed the right profile to build for the next few seasons. Conor is a profile we identified early and is someone who understands and fits the club philosophy. His approach has been extremely impressive and I am confident that with Conor, the club will move into a new direction.”

“Having Thangboi Singto back in the first team is a great boost. Thangboi has vast experience and tremendous knowledge about Indian football. Shameel, who is into his second season with the first team is a young coach who is growing well and is always eager to learn. The group looks extremely strong and I wish them the very best for the upcoming season and beyond,” he added.

Coach Conor Nestor, a former development officer at FA Ireland, spent three successful seasons in Cambodia, where he also lifted the domestic league trophy in his first season at the club.

“From facilities to the staff, HFC has everything in place at the moment. So, it's just a question of getting the right players and going forward with the right values to lead the club,” said First Team Coach Conor who is excited to start his new journey.

“The club is one of the youngest in the league, but has already established an identity focused around youngsters. I think they have a very bright future and it’s great to be a part of this project,” added the Irishman.

Coach Thangboi Singto who worked as an Assistant Coach for two seasons from 2020-22 is back with the first team as the Head Coach after serving as the Technical Director for the Youth sides.

“The last three seasons at Hyderabad FC have been path breaking,” said Coach Thangboi. “I strongly believe for a team to succeed, the most important, are the players. But the people around the coach, whether it is his coaching staff, whether it is the other people in terms of medical team, in terms of media operations, when you work together as a team, success is more guaranteed than failure,” he added.

The vastly experienced Coach will be working with a familiar name in Shameel, and the duo alongside new arrival Conor will hope to kick start a new chapter in a positive way in the club’s short history.

“I am very excited for the new season,” said coach Thangboi looking forward to the upcoming campaign. “Conor is a passionate guy who has seen the world. Shameel has developed into one of the best Indian coaches over the years. So, I think we can maintain what Hyderabad FC is known for, if we can work in tandem,” he added.

The first team regroups this month for the pre-season ahead of the Durand Cup which kicks off in August.