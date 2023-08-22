AFC Cup 2023-24 LIVE: Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka playoff - Score, Updates, Blog

Mohun Bagan Super Giant takes on Abahani Dhaka in a do-or-die AFC Cup 2023-2024 playoff at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, better known as Salt Lake Stadium, on Tuesday, in Kolkata. The winner of this match will advance to the main draw of the AFC Cup, the second tier of Asia's club football league.

