AFC Cup 2023-24 LIVE: Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka playoff - Score, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka AFC Cup 2023-24 playoff clash from Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant takes on Abahani Dhaka in a do-or-die AFC Cup 2023-2024 playoff at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, better known as Salt Lake Stadium, on Tuesday, in Kolkata. The winner of this match will advance to the main draw of the AFC Cup, the second tier of Asia's club football league.
Follow live updates:
Live Updates
- 22 Aug 2023 1:09 PM GMT
Where to watch the Mohun Bagan vs Abahani Dhaka AFC Cup playoff live?
The AFC Cup playoff match between Mohun Bagan and Abahani Dhaka will be streamed live on Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s official Facebook page on Tuesday. The match starts at 7 PM IST at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. There will be no live telecast for this match in India.
- 22 Aug 2023 12:57 PM GMT
High octane clash
A spot at AFC Cup is at stake.
- 22 Aug 2023 12:55 PM GMT
Abahani Dhaka Playing XI
Shahidul Alam (GK) (C), Sushanto Tripura, Riday, Cornelius Stewart, Muzaffarov, Yousef Mohammad, David Ifegw, Ashaduzzaman Bablu, Emeka Ogbugh, Milad Sheikh, Rahmat Mia
- 22 Aug 2023 12:46 PM GMT
Mohun Bagan Playing XI
Vishal Kaith (Goalkeeper), Asish Rai, Anwar Ali, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose (Captain), Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku
Hector makes his debut for The Mariners.