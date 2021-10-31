Teams
Indian Football: 5 Talking points from the AFC U23 qualifier between India and Kyrgyzstan
Indian U-23 football team shared points with a goalless draw in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers against Kyrgyzstan.
The Indian U-23 football team took on the Kyrgyz Republic in the last group stage match in the AFC Asian U-23 qualifiers. It was a cracking encounter as both the teams were standing with the same points and it was a do-or-die situation for the Blue Tigers. Though it was an engaging match yet both the sides failed to find the net in the regulation time as the match ended as a goalless stalemate. Later in the penalties, India managed to beat Kyrgyzstan 4-2 to secure their second spot in the group. The Bridge brings you the 5 talking points from the match.
India depends on wing play
From the very first minute of the match, the Indian team kept on recycling the ball maintaining a good possession across the pitch. Indian center-back Deepak Tangri was the main man controlling the pace of the match. As he continued to build the game from the back creating balls for the wingers Ashis Rai and Rahul KP. The latter came up with a great show as created a bunch of chances with their flashy runs across the flank creating problems for Kyrgyz.
The 21-year-old Kerala Blasters winger played a fantastic match throughout the game. He kept on creating problems for the Kyrgyz defense with his spectacular ball control and speed along the flanks. Rahul could have easily scored a fantastic goal from a long ranger in the last quarter of the match if it wouldn't have hit the post. If it bulged the net surely it could be a world-class finish and probably the best goal in this group stage matches.
Midfield Dynamo
Kyrgyzstan fails in the tactical battle