Syria, Mauritius confirm entry for Intercontinental Cup in Hyderabad

Syria and Mauritius have officially confirmed their participation in the Intercontinental Cup 2024, set to take place in Hyderabad from September 2 to 10, 2024, during the FIFA Window.

The tournament, organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), will see teams from around the world compete for the prestigious cup.

In the latest FIFA rankings, Syria is positioned at 93rd, while Mauritius stands at 179th. The Senior India Men’s Team currently holds the 124th spot.

This edition marks the fourth Intercontinental Cup since its inception in 2018, with the first tournament held in Mumbai. Subsequent editions took place in Ahmedabad (2019) and Bhubaneshwar (2023). India has had notable success in this tournament, emerging as champions in 2018 and 2023.

This year’s tournament is particularly significant for India as it marks the debut of new head coach Manolo Marquez. Marquez took over the reins from Igor Stimac, who was dismissed from his position earlier this year.



The AIFF has high hopes for Marquez, aiming to build on the team's recent successes and develop a stronger international presence.

The Intercontinental Cup serves as an excellent platform for teams to test their skills and strategies against diverse opponents. This is also the first tournament for India after the retirement of Captain Sunil Chhetri.