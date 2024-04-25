Surge in female footballer registrations signals historic growth for Indian football

Indian football has witnessed an extraordinary 138 per cent surge in women’s player registrations over the past two years, underscoring a remarkable rise in the sport's popularity and the increasing participation of young female athletes in professional football.

Data from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Central Registration System (CRS) reveals that India now boasts 27,936 registered female footballers as of March 2024, marking a substantial leap from the 11,724 registered players recorded in June 2022.

The surge in registrations has been hailed as a significant achievement by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, "It’s a very positive trend we are witnessing in India," Chaubey remarked.

AIFF Technical Committee recommended Chaoba Devi for Senior Women’s Team Head Coach! #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1Rhmklirhl — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 24, 2024

Key measures highlighted by Chaubey include a revamp of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) during the 2023-24 season, including the introduction of a second division competition, IWL-2. He also emphasized the impact of live broadcasts in elevating the sport's profile nationwide.



The evolution of the IWL has been a pivotal aspect of this growth trajectory. The transition from a single-venue format to a 'home-and-away' structure for the 2023-24 season received widespread acclaim from clubs, players, and fans alike. This season witnessed Odisha FC emerge triumphant, ending Gokulam Kerala FC's three-year dominance, earning the right to represent India in the AFC continental competition.

In addition to the IWL, the inaugural edition of IWL-2 witnessed the participation of 15 clubs in the group stage, with six advancing to the final round slated to be held in Kolkata next month.

Complementing these league structures are the 24 active State Leagues for women’s football across India, serving as the third tier of the football pyramid. This grassroots approach has significantly contributed to the sport's widespread adoption among the masses.