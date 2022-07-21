CWG Begin In
Supreme Court to finalise AIFF Constitution on 28th July

The Supreme Court will hear the objections and finalise the constitution of All India Football Federation (AIFF) on next Thursday.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-21T15:07:50+05:30

The Supreme Court will hear the objections and finalise the constitution of All India Football Federation (AIFF) on next Thursday, as per reports.

This development comes a day after the apex body's commercial partners, FSDL, moved to court over contentious clauses in the draft constitution submitted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

The Supreme Court has decided to have the hearing on the draft constitution on 28th July 2022, keeping in mind the objections by state associations, FSDL and the FIFA deadline.


The AIFF faces a possible FIFA ban if the national body does not conduct a re-election soon and could well miss out on the opportunity to host the upcoming Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup in the country.

