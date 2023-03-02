Super Cup 2023 to be played in three cities

The Hero Super Cup will be played across three venues in Kerala - Kochi, Manjeri and Kozhikode.

All Indian Super League teams and the I-League champion of 2022–23 will receive straight entry into the group stage of the competition. The four remaining berths will be determined via the qualification rounds, which will feature teams from the I-League.

The qualifiers for the teams who didn't make it into the direct qualifying round will begin the Hero Super Cup on April 3 in Kerala. From April 8 to 25, the 16-team competition will be held.

The three venues are Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Santosh Trophy was held at Payyanad Stadium last year, and Gokulam Kerala FC calls Corporation Stadium home. ISL outfit Kerala Blasters play their home matches at the Kochi stadium.

Scenes at the 30,000-seater Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, almost four hours before the start of the #SantoshTrophy final between Kerala and West Bengal.😯



Unmatched passion for the beautiful game!♥️



(📹: AIFF)#Football ⚽️| #SantoshTrophy2022 pic.twitter.com/Rh2hjIeqLP — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 2, 2022

The matches will be taking place in two time frames. The prime time games which are being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium will kick off at 7 pm and the games at the other two venues will kick off at 4 pm.



The tournament's group round will take place from April 8 to April 19, while the semifinals will take place on April 21 and 22. On April 25, the final will take place. The champions of the Super Cup will battle against Gokulam Kerala, the champion of the 2021–22 I–league, for a place in the 2023–24 AFC Cup.