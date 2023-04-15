Log In
Football

Super Cup 2023: Points table, Overall standings, Group standings, Total points

Here is how the teams stand in their respective groups in the Hero Super Cup 2023.

By

Shivam Mishra

Updated: 15 April 2023 5:56 AM GMT

The Hero Super Cup 2023 has started with much-awaited action with Indian Super League clubs coming up against I-League clubs. Upsets, triumphs, and comebacks have been aplenty in the tournament so far, with the promise of a lot more.

Here is how the teams are placed in their respective groups in the Hero Super Cup 2023 being held in Kerala:

Win: 3 points

Draw: 1 point

Q: Qualified for semi-final

Group A

Team

Matches Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points

Bengaluru FC

2

1

1

0

3

1

2

4

Sreenidi Deccan

2

1

1

0

3

1

2

4

Kerala Blasters

2

1

0

1

3

3

0

3

RoundGlass Punjab

2

0

0

2

1

5

-4

0


Group B

Team

Matches Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points

Odisha FC

2

1

1

0

4

1

3

4

Hyderabad FC

2

1

1

0

5

4

1

4

East Bengal

2

0

2

0

4

4

0

2

Aizawl FC

2

0

0

2

1

5

-4

0


Group C

Team

Matches Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points

Jamshedpur FC (Q)

2

2

0

0

8

3

5

6

ATK Mohun Bagan

2

1

0

1

5

4

1

3

FC Goa

2

1

0

1

4

5

-1

3

Gokulam Kerala

2

0

0

2

1

6

-5

0


Group D

Team

Matches Played

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points

Chennaiyin FC

1

1

0

0

4

2

2

3

Mumbai City FC

1

1

0

0

2

1

1

3

Churchill Brothers

1

0

0

1

1

2

-1

0

NorthEast United

1

0

0

1

2

4

-2

0

(Last updated on 15th March, 2023)

Indian Football ISL I-League Football Hero Super Cup 
