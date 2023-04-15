Football
Super Cup 2023: Points table, Overall standings, Group standings, Total points
Here is how the teams stand in their respective groups in the Hero Super Cup 2023.
The Hero Super Cup 2023 has started with much-awaited action with Indian Super League clubs coming up against I-League clubs. Upsets, triumphs, and comebacks have been aplenty in the tournament so far, with the promise of a lot more.
Here is how the teams are placed in their respective groups in the Hero Super Cup 2023 being held in Kerala:
Win: 3 points
Draw: 1 point
Q: Qualified for semi-final
Group A
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
Bengaluru FC
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
Sreenidi Deccan
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
Kerala Blasters
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
RoundGlass Punjab
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
-4
|
0
Group B
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
Odisha FC
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
Hyderabad FC
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
East Bengal
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
Aizawl FC
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
-4
|
0
Group C
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
Jamshedpur FC (Q)
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
8
|
3
|
5
|
6
|
ATK Mohun Bagan
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
3
|
FC Goa
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
-1
|
3
|
Gokulam Kerala
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
6
|
-5
|
0
Group D
|
Team
|
Matches Played
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
Chennaiyin FC
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
Mumbai City FC
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
Churchill Brothers
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-1
|
0
|
NorthEast United
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
-2
|
0
(Last updated on 15th March, 2023)