Super Cup 2023: NEROCA FC beats Rajasthan United in playoff

NEROCA FC defeated Rajasthan United FC in the Hero Super Cup 2023 playoff match via a penalty shootout, after both sides played out a 2-2 draw AET (after extra-time) at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.

This win means NEROCA will face Sreenidi Deccan in the Qualifier 1 on 5th April at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, in Kerala, in a bid to make it Group A, where teams Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters, and Roundglass Punjab await.



It was the team from Manipur which took the lead right at the cusp of half time through a Lunminlen Haokip strike. It was NEROCA who was the dominant side throughout the first 45 minutes and they had a goal to show for it.

Shaiborlang Kharpan of Rajasthan United FC balanced the scales after he scored the equaliser in the second half and managed to take the match to extra time. It was Lalremsanga's header which gave Rajasthan the lead for the first time in the match, but Sweden Fernandes' late equaliser meant that NEROCA weren't yet out of the tie, as it went to penalties.

In the penalty shootout, Rajasthan weren't efficient enough as they missed three of their four shots, as NEROCA netted three out of their four, which meant that the I-League outfit from Northeast India were victorious against the outfit from the West after beating them 3-1 via penalties.