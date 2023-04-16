Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Super Cup 2023 LIVE : Kerala Blasters v/s Bengaluru FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
The Hero Super Cup semifinal position is up for grabs as familiar foes Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters square off.
Following a contentious conclusion to their most recent match, Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters are all set to square off. The Kerala Blasters will welcome Bengaluru FC at home today in what is one of the fiercest rivalries in Indian football. Both clubs must earn three points in today's Hero Super Cup match in order to advance.
Their fates also depend on the outcome of the concurrent match between RoundGlass Punjab and Sreenidi Deccan FC.
Live updates:
