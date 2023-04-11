Football
Super Cup 2023: Chennaiyin FC 4-2 NorthEast United FC at Full Time — Highlights
Chennaiyin FC ran over Northeast United by a 2-goal margin to go atop Group D in the Hero Super Cup.
Rahim Ali struck twice as Chennaiyin FC rolled over fellow ISL team Northeast United FC 4-2 in their opening Group D fixture in the Hero Super Cup on Tuesday. With this win, CFC overtook Mumbai City FC to go to the top of the group after the first round of matches.
At the half-time break, it was the team from the south who went in with a 2-1 lead. Chennaiyin settled into the game even more in the second half, before Northeast United got a late consolation goal.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 11 April 2023 4:57 PM GMT
Full Time: Chennaiyin FC 4-2 Northeast United FC
The result has not been in doubt for a while now. Edwin and Sangwan some of the very bright spots in the match for Chennaiyin. Rahim Ali and Anirudh Thapa also stepped up today as the Chennai team have made a rousing start to their campaign.
With this win, CFC go to the top of Group D. Mumbai City are 2nd on goal difference.
- 11 April 2023 4:54 PM GMT
90' - NEUFC get a late consolation goal
Two substitutes combined to get a goal back for Northeast in injury time. Emil Benny provides the cross, Danmawia slots it home. It's 4-2 with a couple of minutes left.
- 11 April 2023 4:41 PM GMT
81' - Rahim Ali scores again, Chennaiyin lead 4-1
It's a continuous wave of attacks from the team in blue. Northeast's only agenda seems to try and hold their line and keep the margin of defeat to 2.
But it's not to be. In the 82nd minute, Rahim Ali scores again! He gets his head to a cross coming in from the right, and it's 4-1!
- 11 April 2023 4:28 PM GMT
69' - Rahim Ali, Thapa test NEUFC goal
Rahim Ali causes a nuisance of himself in the Northeast half. A shot of his goes just past the post. Northeast cannot get a foot in at the moment.
Rahim combines with Thapa as Chennaiyin test the Northeast goal again.
- 11 April 2023 4:21 PM GMT
60' - Insane miss by Karikari!
Chennaiyin bossing the game now. Goalkeeper Samik chests an aerial ball down in the box just to show how comfortable they are with this 2-goal lead.
At the other end, it looks like Karikari has a date with destiny to put Chennaiyin 4-1 up - he dribbles past one defender and then the goalkeeper, but then somehow manages to fire it over the bar. Unbelievable miss. So unbelievable Karikari is trying to dig a ground for himself where he can hide.
- 11 April 2023 4:10 PM GMT
51' - Chennayin score off corner, lead 3-1
The Highlanders have approached the second half with much more intent. Lot of energy in their ranks as they look to claw back. Jordan tries one from distance. Off-target.
At the other end, its's a GOAL! Akash Sangwan comes up with another great ball from the corner. Duker manufactures space in the box and drives it home. It's 3-1!
- 11 April 2023 3:54 PM GMT
HALF TIME
Chennaiyin FC have certainly been the better of the two teams, having more of the ball, and obviously, more of the goals. It was Rahim Ali's delicious header off of a Vafa cross which gave the Marina Machans the lead. Shortly after, Edwin doubled the lead with a brilliant volley from the edge of the box.
However, NorthEast United did not lose hope as they got themselves back into the game with winger Chhara getting that goal. If they continue with their attempts, they might just get that equaliser, and even go on to take the lead!
HT: CFC 2-1 NEUFC
- 11 April 2023 3:45 PM GMT
Four minutes added
Can the Highlanders find another goal in them right before the half time?
- 11 April 2023 3:43 PM GMT
42'- NEUFC SCORE!!!
After Samik makes a good save from a Jordan shot, it is Chhara who hits the rebound into the back of the net!
CFC 2-1 NEUFC