Football

Super Cup 2023: Chennaiyin FC 4-2 NorthEast United FC at Full Time — Highlights

Chennaiyin FC ran over Northeast United by a 2-goal margin to go atop Group D in the Hero Super Cup.

Chennaiyin FC's Nasser El Khayati.
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 11 April 2023 4:58 PM GMT

Rahim Ali struck twice as Chennaiyin FC rolled over fellow ISL team Northeast United FC 4-2 in their opening Group D fixture in the Hero Super Cup on Tuesday. With this win, CFC overtook Mumbai City FC to go to the top of the group after the first round of matches.

At the half-time break, it was the team from the south who went in with a 2-1 lead. Chennaiyin settled into the game even more in the second half, before Northeast United got a late consolation goal.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2023-04-11 14:42:15
Hero Super Cup Indian Football Chennaiyin FC Northeast United FC 
