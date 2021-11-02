Indian Football: Sunil Chhetri surprises fan on Twitter

Indian football team captain, leader, and legend Sunil Chhetri has always been known and appreciated for his humble show to the country's football fans. Chhetri's grace with the fans is something that the netizens adore. And this time he has once again won million hearts with a surprising reply to one of his fans on Twitter.



Akhil a Bengaluru FC and Indian football fan started a thread on Twitter mentioning Sunil in the hope to get a response from the captain. And he continued to do the same for the last sixty days before the dream day came yesterday. When Chhetri went on Twitter to reply back, "Took longer than it should have, but here you go."







Sharing his feeling after this dream come true Akhil said, "I thank the captain for fulfilling my dream. Its sure that I can't sleep today"



It's not the first time Sunil has surprised his fans on social media platforms. Last year during the ongoing pandemic things went viral when a fan asked for Chhetri's Netflix password to overcome his boredom. Chhetri shared a screenshot of the message, suggesting he's willing to consider this unusual request. And finally, the kid landed up getting a bonus, a two-month Netflix subscription, and a signed jersey from the legend himself.









